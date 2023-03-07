Maru FC and Jacaranda Aces tops in SAB regional soccer league

by Chris Totobela

It was a very good weekend on 4 and 5 March for our SAB regional league representatives. Tittle contenders and local hope Maru FC beat Alexandria-based Golden chiefs 4-2, while rejuvenated Jacaranda Aces shocked Bathurst City in their own backyard, also 4-2.

Struggling City Pirates suffered another loss and are finding life very difficult in the SAB regional league. It will take a lot of hard work and sacrifice for Pirates to avoid the drop and the Yoyo team tag.

It will not get an easier for them as they will host Maru FC this Saturday, 11 March in the local derby that will kick off at 3pm. The on-form Jacaranda Aces will travel to Alicedale-based log leaders, Friendly City for a lunch time kick-off.