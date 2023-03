Paul Maylam recorded 1.9mm of rain at Cathcart Street for the week of February 23rd to 1st March.

Rainfall recorded at Park Road by Jim Cambray was a mere 2.1mm. Temperatures ranged from 13.5 – 30.5C.

For the month of February 2023, Makhanda has had 68.9mm of rain – above the median of 50mm. The lowest rainfall Makhanda has had in February was 5mm in 1999. The highest recorded rainfall in February was a lovely 186.2mm in 2009.