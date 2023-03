By Arno Cornelissen

Mook Lion is spearheading the first project for the first-year Fine Art students of Rhodes University (UCKAR). They jump right into the good stuff – creating art in the public space.

It’s their first day on the wall. The excitement from the students and curiosity of the public is already bubbling from the scenes.

Check out their progress on Somerset Street (across from the Fine Art Department), and on the SRC wall (next to the main library on campus).

Mook Lion – lecturer, street artist and professional muralist – guides the first-year art students on successfully pulling off a mural in the public space. Photo by Arno Cornelissen

On Somerset Street, across from the Fine Art Department, the students in the major stream of the course enjoy a prime spot for a mural.Photo by Arno Cornelissen

Phila Phaliso – a master’s student in Fine Art – tutoring the minor stream students of the mural project. Photo by Arno Cornelissen