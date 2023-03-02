Let’s pray for Makhanda

By Fahdia Msaka and Sandile Dudu Saki

A gathering of the church and political leaders took place on Sunday, 26 February, at the Noluthando Hall and Shaw Memorial Methodist Church.

Religious leaders gathered to pray for the impending move of the high court. The prayer was led by the head of the Ethiopian Episcopal Church Archbishop Nkosinathi Ngesi.

Prayer at Shaw Memorial Methodist church led by Archnishop Ngesi. Photo by Farhdia Msaka

The Tripartite Alliance (COSATU, ANC and SACP) leaders present included at the gathering included Eastern Cape MEC, Xolile Nqatha, former Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality mayor Deon de Vos, Makana Municipality Ward 2 Councillor Ramie Xonxa.

The Joe Slovo Memorial lecture, conducted by Nqatha, provided a platform for political leaders to focus on pressing issues that Makhandans face, such as the impending high court move, workers’ issues, the water crisis and potholes.

Provincial Secretary of the SACP Xolile Nqatha. Photo by Linda Pona

In his address, De Vos highlighted issues that Makhanda faces, such as potholes and the water crisis. He added that more should be done to help the community of Makhanda. He warned about the silent majority that does not vote because they have lost trust in the ruling party. Though that may be, he added that those in power needed to take accountability for the town and lack of service delivery.

ANC Regional Chairperson Deon De Vos. Photo by Linda Pona

In his lecture on Joe, Slovo Nqatha focused on Joe Slovo’s selflessness as a leader and comrade and the role of the SACP during the struggle.

SANCO’s Xolani Simakuhle, also delivered another message of support, thanking the Communist Party for reminding them about their role in the struggle and their purpose of existence as well as the objective of the alliance. “It’s not an alliance for sweeter darling, whatever, but it’s specifically for revolutionary purposes,” he said. He also mentioned that the alliance’s sitting is not for ad hoc purposes but to develop a revolutionary programme.

TEM Mrwetyana receiving the 20 pairs of school shoes. Photo by Linda Pona

Simakuhle also referred to their education program by saying, “We will nurture the seeds that you are

planting today; we will assist those kids whom you have given shoes by unearthing the potential that they have.” In his address, he was referring to the 40 pairs of shoes that were donated to two schools in Makhanda, NV Cewu Primary School and TEM Mrwetyana Secondary School from Joza.

