What’s On – 2 – 9 March

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.

POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS

Thursday, 2 & Friday, 3 March

Live Music with Julie Baker

Folk/ Rock/ Pop classics

Drinks specials

@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free entry

Friday, 2 & Saturday, 3 March

Table Too: Lebanese

Treat yourself to a delicious, exotic four-course meal.

19:30 for 20:00

The cost of the meal is R210/person

Equipped for loadshedding

Booking essential

junitha@geenet.co.za

Phone Junitha 082 671 8558 or Michele 083 960 2366

Friday, 10 – Saturday, 11 March

Makana Meander, Finger Food Supper & Auction

SPCA fundraiser for a much needed animal rescue vehicle

A fine wine experience plus much more

• Makana Meander

Starts 18:30 @ Major Fraser’s – wine tasting & collect entry gifts

Continues on Saturday, 11 March between 11:00 – 18:00 enjoy wine, gin & beer tasting, art, collectible shopping, entertainment and snacks at the various stops: Heat Oppiestoep, The Highlander, Major Fraser’s, The Rat & Parrot, and The Unit.

• Finger Food Supper & Auction

Saturday, 11 March from 18:00 @ The Grahamstown Bowling Club

Wine Tasting (Limited number. Booking essential by 3 March)

Delicious finger-snacks evening with delectable desserts

An unmissable auction

Information & bookings: http://www.makanameander.co.za

076 878 0137

Or purchase tickets at the SPCA Charity shop, High Street

From R140 – R380/ person

18:00 Sunday, 12 March and

19:00 Monday, 13 March

Masicule (10th edition)

Featuring Makhanda’s best choirs and SAMA nominee Dumza Maswana

@ The Guy Butler Theatre, The Monument.

R60/ Concessions R40 (per show)

Booking essential

https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1525644470

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 2 MARCH

U3A

“How ordinary folk lived 1000 years ago.”

Doug Bullis will illustrate his talk with some of “Cries of Paris”.

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry

All welcome

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

Film: The Colonel’s Stray Dogs

A DocLove Screening

Supported by PESP3 & the National Film and Video Foundation

Organised by the Documentary Filmmakers Association in collaboration with the School of Journalism and Media Studies, Rhodes University

When the 2011 revolution rid Libya of its dictator, Colonel Gaddafi, Ashur Shamis (Libyan Muslim Brotherhood) returns home to find a land vastly different to the one he left behind.

The screening will be followed by a live conversation between the director, Khalid Shamis and Prof. Siphokazi Magadla (Politics Department). The discussion will then be opened to the audience.

@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street

13:55 – 16:00

Booking essential

https://forms.gle/2rhQavTwxMXWRz9X9

Free entry

__

FRIDAY 3 MARCH

Book Launch

The Lost Prince of the ANC: The Life and Times of Jabulani Nobleman “Mzala” Nxumalo

Written by Mandla J. Radebe

Presented by the Journalism & Media Studies school and the Department of Politics and International Studies, Rhodes University

Mandla J. Radebe will be in conversation with Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki

@ Room 36, St. Peter’s Building (next to Eden Grove), Rhodes University

18:00

Greg Short

Guitar & vocals

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00

R20 entry

__

SATURDAY 4 MARCH

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free Entry

The Beginning of Fall

Presented by Backyard Shandis

Appreciating Art in all forms

Open mic evening

Snacks will be served

Pop-up bar open

@ 1 Fraser Street

18:00 – 22:00

Tickets are available from Olde 65

R40 (free for artists)

Hospice Benefit Music Trivia Night

Hosted by the Kingswood College Music School

A cheese & wine, music trivia evening

All proceeds go to Hospice

@ Kingswood High-Performance Centre

19:00. Bookings: cathy@cathybraanspr.co.za

R150/ person or R1500 for a table of 10

Saturday Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

__

SUNDAY 5 MARCH

Farmers Market

This weekly market will be selling organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal and sustainable goods.

@ LA Café (Provost)

09:00 – 14:00 (may close at 13:00 if it is very quiet)

Weather permitting

__

TUESDAY 7 MARCH

Neil Aggett Memorial Lecture 2023 – Lord Peter Hain

The lecture is a tribute to all those brave men and women who laid down their lives in the fight for human rights and social justice. Lord Hain is an activist, politician, and author who grew up in South Africa. He dedicated many years to the fight against Apartheid.

@ Kingswood College Chapel

11:00

Booking essential. See the website for more details closer to the time.

https://bit.ly/NeilAggett

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in: 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia.

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/person

Table bookings 046 622 5002

__

WEDNESDAY 8 MARCH

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

An Evening with Lord Peter Hain

Talk/ Dinner format.

Lord Hain is an activist, politician, and author who grew up in South Africa. He dedicated many years to the fight against Apartheid.

@ High-Performance Centre, Kingswood College

18:00

R3500 for a table of 10. Limited single tickets of R350 each are also available

https://bit.ly/Peterhain

+27 46 603 6614 m.erasmus@kingswoodcollege.com

__

THURSDAY 9 MARCH

U3A

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry

All welcome

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

If you would like to perform at The Beginning of Fall (a Backyard Shandis event), contact Yonela at 068 021 7167

The weekly Farmers Market still has spaces available for stall holders who sell artisanal and locally produced goods (that don’t conflict with LA Café’s trade.) You can sign up to join in as often as you’d like. Contact Curt on 063 920 6286

__

COMING SOON

Friday, 10 March – Summer Shutdown. Presented by CJs. Entertainment

Performers: Tony B, Classic Keys, DJ Fred O & DJ Megalo. Drinks specials @ SSS, 19b New Street

20:00. Presold tickets available at SSS, R20. R30 at the door

Saturday, 1 April – Potjiekos Competition and Kids’ Carnival. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset. Great prizes for Best Potjie, Best Vegetarian Potjie, Best Kid’s Potjie, and lots of other spot prizes. Many family and kid-friendly activities include races, Easter egg hunts and face painting. @ The Graemian Centre, Graeme College. Starts at 10:00. Winning potjiekos for dinner from 16:00.