Keys to the future

by Buhle Made and Thapelo Matlala

The Joza Youth Hub’s Access Music Project (AMP) is going from strength to strength in its dedication to changing the lives of its members.

The musical course gives people from 11 to 35 years old the skills to keep themselves occupied and away from the streets.

Gareth Walwyn established the access music project in 2011 after realizing that the community has enormously talented kids who have the desire to pursue music as a career. Financial constraints acted as a barrier to the ambitious Makhanda residents achieving their dreams.

“We admitted about 210 students to the programme, some of whom dropped out because studying music is no child’s play. We now remain with 40 students who have demonstrated potential and determination” says AMP programme co-ordinator Thozi Ngeju.

The Joza Youth Hub’s Access Music Project (AMP) is going from strength to strength. From left: Siyabulela Mfuku, Bulelani Mfuku, Uyathandwa Madinda and Yolanda Bonani (with guitar). Photo: Thapelo Matlala

The pupils are afforded top notch music training and take part in the Trinity College London examinations, considered to be the highest level of music knowledge assessment. This equips the young protégés to embark on music studies at university.

Learners from grade five to grade 11 are taught grade one music through to grade seven by the time they reach grade 11 at school.

Ngeju says he realized that most of his students arrive with the mentality that “music is easy” but when the going gets tough, they are nowhere to be found.

However, there are those who arrive with a vision such as Athi Melani, now a music lecturer at Rhodes University. Another graduate, Bulelani Mfuku said that he joined the project through the outreach program eventually passing the International Standardized Exam which is a minimum entry requirement to higher institution.

“This programme has helped me so much because it has provided me with facilities such as Wi-Fi, computers, phone calls and the list is endless. I used their resources to apply to Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University where I study Architecture. Currently, I am a practical facilitator and I help students with some of the basics of music” said Mfuku.

The Youth Hub is a non-profit organisation running off sponsorship which it has received from the National Arts Council (NAC), ABSA bank, National Lottery Commission (NCL) and SAMRO, the Southern African Music Rights Organisation. All youth are welcome to join the AMP.