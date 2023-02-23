Victoria Primary pupils head for national tennis championship

by APHIWE NGOWAPI

Two Victoria Primary School pupils will represent the Eastern Cape in the Synergy Tennis Cup in Kimberley this weekend.

Marizaan Boucher and Stella Mullin will face off on the tennis court against Cape Town Tennis, the Cavaliers and the Northern Cape tennis team.



“They are a force to be reckoned with,” says the school’s head tennis coach, Lee Ann Miskin.

Stella Mullin and Marizaan Boucher are headed to Kimberley as part of the Eastern Cape tennis team. Photo: Supplied.

Boucher, in grade five, is ranked first in the province in her under-11 age group, and Mullin, in grade six, is ranked fifth in Eastern Cape in her under-12 age group.

“These two girls have an absolute love and enthusiastic attitude towards tennis. They take up every opportunity to take part in private tournaments as well as matches throughout the year,” applauded Miskin.

In the Victoria Primary School tennis squad, Boucher is ranked first and Mullin second.

“We are so incredibly excited and proud as a school to have two of ourplayers in the Eastern Cape Tennis Team,” a proud Miskin says.

Miskin is assisted by team coaches Jakolette Thiart and Pieter Thiart. “We are very fortunate to have such a dedicated tennis couple who coach the foundation phase, providing the girls with an excellent introduction into tennis,” said Miskin.

Boucher and Mullin have been playing since they were in grade three. Miskin mentions what a delight it has been to watch the girls get better and become stronger over the years.

“Both girls’ parents have been equally involved, transporting to and from tournaments and matches,” adds Miskin. This support from the parents does not go unnoticed and it has helped to improve the performance of the pupils.

“We always teach our girls that no matter the results, win or lose, we always do it respectfully and gracefully. Etiquette on the court is also of paramount importance,” concluded Miskin.