Rugby: Stars beat Swallows at the Oval

by CHESLEY DANIELS

Trying Stars 1st XV made full use of the chances afforded to them and walked off the Oval Sports

Ground with a deserved 17-0 win on Saturday 11 February. The visitors were also 10-0 ahead at changeover.



A decent crowd came in their numbers to witness a full day of rugby and most importantly, the

camaraderie that was forged between the two Clubs. The games were also played in a very good

spirit and the spectators enjoyed full value for their money, as they witnessed some entertaining,

physical and running rugby.



Stars started the clash as firm favourites. They’ve been playing some good rugby over the years, competing in the EPRU Grand Challenge Competition and also represented EPRU in the Eastern

Cape Super 14 Competition a few years ago. Swallows are playing in the EPRU Regional League and

will be working very hard to exit the league and to gain promotion to the Grand Challenge

Competition.



The game started at great pace and intensity with both teams coming hard at each other. Swallows

gained early momentum and were unlucky not to score the opening try, when prop forward

Marcel May burst his way through couple of defenders. But the referee’s call was held up when he

went over the try line. Stars then played their favourite game by running at every opportunity. The Birds also got a few scoring opportunities but made crucial errors in vital moments.

The visitors scored the opening try halfway in the first half in broken play that saw Melikhaya Koopman dive over while Lance King converted 7-0. The home side started to gain much-needed momentum and put up constructive phases with their forwards leading the charge.

Stars’ defensive efforts were good in preventing Swallows from scoring and a late first half

penalty by Zachary Fortuin to make it 10-0 at halftime.

Carl Oerson of Swallows with ball in hand, bounces and runs over his opponent from Stars. Photo: Chesley Daniels.

Swallows brought their replacements on in the second half and immediately made an impact. The physical battle continued and both sides launched wave after wave of attacks at each other. The crowd was cheering and getting behind the two teams as the entertainment of running rugby lifted the moods in the stadium.

Full back Zachary Fortuin got in on the act and scored the only try of the second half after good build up between forwards and backs. Lance King converted and Stars took a healthy 17-0 lead with minutes remaining. For the rest of the second half, Swallows searched to put points on the board and came hard at Stars, but yet again, enforced errors prevented them from scoring.

Stars defences held firm and also launched attacks but full credit to Swallows who defended very well towards the end. The score remained the same as Stars ran out deserved 17-0 winners in the end.

Coach Sheldrid Cannon of Stars is not entirely happy with his side’s overall performances, despite

their win. “We need to work very hard on our scrums, rucks and breakdowns as I am not happy with those. We also lost a few of our own line outs earlier on but came back nicely with our defensive

lineouts where we put them under pressure. Our fitness was not bad for our first game although we are not training together as much as we want. Our backs ran well with ball in hand and combined nicely with the forwards. Swallows also scrum very well and it was overall a very good game that was played in a very good spirit” he said.



The Grocott’s Mail Sport/Daniels MEDIA Man of the Match went to Trying Stars flyer Sherwin

King. The youngster was all over the show and had an outstanding game. His deceptive sidestep and

salubrious footwork caused major problems for the opposition on attack. He was also involved in

both tries and his attacking prowess was a real asset for Stars. His cover defence was also solid.

Trying Stars 1st Reserve was also victorious against Swallows with a 15-0 win.



Swallows’ upcoming friendly fixture will be against Old Collegians from Queenstown this weekend in

Komani.

