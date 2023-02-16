Working together to prevent teen suicides

By ANGA BUSHWANA and DUDU SAKI



As Teen Suicide Prevention Week draws to an end on 19 February, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) has urged parents, loved ones, family, friends, teachers and guardians to do Mental Health ‘Check–ins’ with teenagers.

SADAG, who hosted the week, highlighted that there had been several cases of teen suicides across the country recently. The ages of those concerned varied from 10–17 years, and these were just some cases that they had been made aware of in the last few weeks. The group said there were likely to be many more unreported cases due to stigmatization and shaming.



Clinical psychologist and deputy chair of the SADAG board, Zamo Mbele says research has shown that talking about suicide with a young person does not trigger them to have suicidal thoughts or cause them to think about ending their lives.



That danger actually comes from not having conversations with teenagers about suicide, as the silence can lead to thoughts becoming actions.



“Take every suicide mention, threat or attempt seriously. People who have attempted suicide

before, if left untreated and unmanaged, are at greater risk of attempting or completing a

Suicide,” urges SADAG’s Director Cassey Chambers.



For more information about Depression, how to help someone who is suicidal or to learn more about a Suicide Safety Plan you can contact SADAG’s toll–free Suicide Helpline: 0800 567 567 or to chat

online or WhatsApp a counsellor: 076 882 2775 (8am – 5pm) or sms 31393.



Visit www.sadag.org

