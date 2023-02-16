Rocky start for Makana LFA Premier Division

by CHRIS TOTOBELA

The Makana Local Football Association (LFA) Premier division got off to a rocky start last weekend with a couple of no shows, which resulted in some of the teams forfeiting points.

Makana LFA head of competitions, Akhona Heshu explained the situation: “Teams were given five months to register their players but opted to wait until just days before the kick-off”.

Heshu mentioned that the league cannot afford to waste any more time and that is why they continued with the league fixtures.

“What we are doing is in the SAFA rules. It is up to the various teams to take responsibility and make sure that all their players are registered. Teams are rushing and submitting their documents now and this is a lot of work for us. Load shedding is also making life very difficult for us” Heshu added.

Only two games took place – the newly promoted Golden Eagles thrashed the Lalibela Lions by six goals to one while on the other hand, Black Stars got a rough welcome as they were beaten by New Seekers by six goals to four.

In the SAB regional legue local derby, Jacaranda Aces bounced back from a shaky start to overcome City Pirates by two goals to nil.

This weekend, the Makana LFA Top 8 competition semi-finals take place on Sunday 18 February at Fiddler’s Green in Makhanda.

On form New Seekers will take on City Pirates in a midday kick-off, while XI Attackers and Sophia Young Stars will do battle in the later kick-off at 2pm.



