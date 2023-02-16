People are entitled to more than this – Athol Trollip

by MALIKHANYE MANKAYI

One of the newer political parties, ActionSA, has begun a recruitment drive in Makhanda, visiting Transit camp, Enkanini camp, Extension Eight and Extension Nine.

ActionSA’s provincial chairperson and former DA leader Athol Trollip, who is also the former mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, visited the town on 10 February.

The party was formed in August 2020 by the former mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba after he quit the DA. Local ActionSA leader Richard Alexander, of Kingswood says the recruitment drive attracted 28 new members. The party will launch a new branch in Makhanda next month.

“People came out in large numbers and were happy to know that there is a new party” said Alexander, adding that ActionSA would campaign for heads to roll in the municipality if they were elected into local government.

“The first thing that shocked me in Makhanda was the roads. Having a drive through from Rhodes University to the townships, I saw that roads are are badly damaged. I had a word with taxi drivers who said they pay more on maintaining their cars than on their payment installments, and that it was impossible to run the taxi industry in Makhanda” Trollip said.

He added that in Makhanda’s townships, there appears to be no employment at all.

“People are sitting at home. I was happy that the youth is able to stand and say the governing party doesn’t bring any changes and we are going to vote for change” Trollip added.

He said in the 2024 elections, people should stop being patient for a party that is not benefitting them.

“It is not a sin to say I want more [Ayiso sono ukufuna ngaphezu]” said Trollip.

Alexander added that ActionSA is aiming to fix “service delivery, water problems, street lights and potholes”.



“We need to rise up for people to know there is still hope” Alexander concluded.

