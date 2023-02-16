New heads of department at Holy Cross

by STAFF REPORTER

Zimkitha Mdingi and Zanexolo Mbasa Klaas have been appointed as Heads of Department (HOD) at Holy Cross School. Mdingi will lead the Foundation phase and Mbasa Klaas the Intersen phase of Grades four to seven.

Mdingi is from a long history of educators. Her grandfather was a principal, and her aunt, Pakama Mdingi was a well-known and respected HOD of humanities at Nombulelo Secondary School for many years. She is passionate about literacy and has taught across multiple grades in the Foundation Phase.

Mbasa began his career as an entrepreneur in the Arts and started his teaching career in Foundation Phase on the Wild Coast. He later joined Holy Cross as a Grade Four teacher and was instrumental in growing the school into the full primary school it is today.