Music for Hospice

by ALKE BRADFIELD

The Kingswood College Music School has had a long term affiliation with Hospice, with the summer term traditionally being the term for the annual Hospice fundraiser. This year, we are changing things up a bit and holding a Music Trivia Evening accompanied by the Concert Band – all happening in the Kingswood High Performance Centre on Saturday 11 March from 7pm.

It is buzzing during band rehearsals as the members prepare their repertoire for this special occasion. Nici Coleman, director of music and conductor says “There is great excitement, the pupils are keen and focused. They love sharing their music to support such a great cause!”

Cady Wales, one of the band leaders, was quick to add her view about the vibe in the band: “For most of us, Tuesdays and Thursdays are the highlights of the week because we have rehearsals. These days are absolutely ecstatic – we are so excited to show everyone what we can do! We hope that the guests enjoy a wonderful evening. There is something for everyone”.

This brings music to our ears – what a great way to support Hospice! Tickets are limited. To avoid disappointment contact Cathy Braans (cathy@cathybraanspr.co.za) to book your spot.