What’s On – 9 – 16 February

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.

MAKHANDA EVENTS WEEKLY

POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS

Valentine’s Day, Tuesday 14 February

Valentine’s Day Dinner

Hennie van der Mescht (vocal & guitar) will play 2 hours of love songs while you enjoy fine dining with your loved one

@ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street

18:30

Booking essential

082 801 2385

R300 per person

Romance her this Valentine’s

Spoil your beloved with a three-course meal

Complimentary champagne cocktail and a flower for ladies

@ The Pothole & Donkey, Graham Hotel, 123 High Street

18:00

Booking essential

Contact Yolandi 046 622 2324

Valentine’s Menu

3-course meal with a champagne starter

@ Revelations, Peppergrove Mall

18:00

Booking essential

Chantal 072 066 1652

R550 per couple

____

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 9 FEBRUARY

U3A

Torquil Paterson will present a scholarly analysis, accompanied by his own commentary, on the gospel of St John (Part 2 of 2)

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00 All welcome

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

Music Society of Makhanda (MSM) AGM

@ St.Andrew’s College Staff Room, Somerset Street (left of the pedestrian crossing lights if you are facing North West)

17:30

Pajama Party

Presented by Blom’s Entertainment

DJs: Bongeezy, Moxii, Mr. Doo

@ Friar’s Space Unlimited,

20:00 – late R20 entry

B.W.A. – ‘Vibrations’

Performances by Shanaaz, Lethabo, Soulbtz, Sinalo, Leroy & Mbali

Poetry, dance & music

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:00 – late

R30 entry

____

FRIDAY 10 FEBRUARY

Live Music with Hennie & Kath

Contemporary pop songs and some classics

Drinks specials

@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free entry

Live at Slipstream!

Headline Act: One More Band

Cult of Circle

iCala

Stone House

Support 4 talented local bands

Variety of genres

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:00

R50 entry

____

SATURDAY 11 FEBRUARY

Parkrun

5km run or walk. Family friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00 Free Entry

Pipe Organ Recital

Presented in collaboration with RU Department of Music & Musicology and The Music Society of Makhanda

Recital 1: Louri Coetzee ‘French Music’

@ The Cathedral, High Street

19:00

Queries Jon Hughes 0768134689

Adults: R50 Concessions: R20 (Pensioners, students and scholars)

Rhodes music students get in free

O Week After Party

Presented by Blom’s Entertainment

5 DJ Acts

Music Genre: Multi House

@ SSS, 19b New Street

R20 entry

(Usually very popular. Don’t miss out.)

______

SUNDAY 12 FEBRUARY

Get Out and Run

Valentine’s Trail Run

*Walkers and hikers also welcome

@ Langley Park (a farm 33km from town, N2 towards PE)

Distance: 20km/ *10km/ *5km

Price: R250/ R160/ R60

Time: 07:30/ 08:15/ 08:40

Pre-entries close 13:00, 11/02/2023

Contact Mel 0726090966

Facebook: Get Out and Run Trail Runs

Farmers Market

This weekly market will be selling organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal and sustainable goods.

@ LA Café (Provost)

09:00 – 14:00 (may close at 13:00 if it is very quiet)

Weather permitting

Free entry

Smash Sunday

Presented by Blom’s Entertainment

DJs: Mr Doo, DJ Haartjies, Bongeezy &

Teknical Difficult’s

Open Decks

@ SSS, 19b New Street

13:00 – 21:00

Free entry

____

TUESDAY 14 FEBRUARY

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in: 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia.

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/person

Table bookings 046 622 5002

____

WEDNESDAY 15 FEBRUARY

Wednesday Dart Night

Grahamstown Social Darts League

Come and watch the 5 teams round robin tournament

1st round: 1 February – 1 March

Socials darts and a braai on the 8 March

@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den

18:30 for 19:00

Charmaine 064 652 1435

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

____

THURSDAY 16 FEBRUARY

U3A

Torquil Paterson will present a scholarly analysis, accompanied by his own commentary, on the gospel of St John (Part 2 of 2)

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

All welcome

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

______

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

The weekly Farmers Market still has spaces available for stall holders who sell artisanal and locally produced goods (that don’t conflict with LA Café’s trade.) You can sign up to join in as often as you’d like. Contact Curt on 063 920 6286

Crafters/ vendors who would like to be part of Food4Futures’ Family Fun Fair on 5 March can send a thumbs-up emoji to 072 489 8346 to reserve a stall. R100/stall (the full fee goes towards feeding those in need) Payable in advance or on the day @ Food4Futures, 2 Dundas Street

____________

COMING SOON

Friday, 17 February – Live Music with Sivu. Slowed down Contemporary Pop & Jazz. Drinks specials @ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street. 19:00 – 21:00. Free entry

Saturday, 25 February – St. Patrick’s Church Fete. A fun-filled day with many household items for sale @ The Catholic Church Hall, Hill Street. 09:00 – 14:00. Contact Gunda 083 324 6402

Saturday, 25 February – Farmers Market @ Fusion Specialty Foods. 9710 Rautenbach Road. 08:00 – 13:00

Saturday, 25 February – F&D High Tea. Dig out your ball dresses and fancy hats. Put on your heels. Afternoon tea, coffee, mimosas & tea treats @ Fork & Dagger

Saturday, 25 February – Living Makhanda performed by Asakhe Cuntsulana @ The Black Power Station.18:00. WhatsApp 079 352 6490 (only 50 tickets available). R150 entry

Thursday, 2 & Friday, 3 March – Live Music with Julie Baker. Folk/ Rock/ Pop classics. Drinks specials @ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street. 19:00 – 21:00. Free entry

Sunday, 5 March – Family Fun Fair. Fundraiser for Food4Futures. Fun activities for all ages.@ Dold Field, Charles Street @ 09:30 – 15:00. Free entry.