What’s On – 9 – 16 February

MAKHANDA EVENTS WEEKLY
POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS
Valentine’s Day, Tuesday 14 February
Valentine’s Day Dinner
Hennie van der Mescht (vocal & guitar) will play 2 hours of love songs while you enjoy fine dining with your loved one
@ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street
18:30
Booking essential
082 801 2385
R300 per person
Romance her this Valentine’s
Spoil your beloved with a three-course meal
Complimentary champagne cocktail and a flower for ladies
@ The Pothole & Donkey, Graham Hotel, 123 High Street
18:00
Booking essential
Contact Yolandi 046 622 2324
Valentine’s Menu
3-course meal with a champagne starter
@ Revelations, Peppergrove Mall
18:00
Booking essential
Chantal 072 066 1652
R550 per couple
____
THIS WEEK
THURSDAY 9 FEBRUARY
U3A
Torquil Paterson will present a scholarly analysis, accompanied by his own commentary, on the gospel of St John (Part 2 of 2)
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00 All welcome
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
Music Society of Makhanda (MSM) AGM
@ St.Andrew’s College Staff Room, Somerset Street (left of the pedestrian crossing lights if you are facing North West)
17:30
Pajama Party
Presented by Blom’s Entertainment
DJs: Bongeezy, Moxii, Mr. Doo
@ Friar’s Space Unlimited,
20:00 – late R20 entry
B.W.A. – ‘Vibrations’
Performances by Shanaaz, Lethabo, Soulbtz, Sinalo, Leroy & Mbali
Poetry, dance & music
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:00 – late
R30 entry
____
FRIDAY 10 FEBRUARY
Live Music with Hennie & Kath
Contemporary pop songs and some classics
Drinks specials
@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Free entry
Live at Slipstream!
Headline Act: One More Band
Cult of Circle
iCala
Stone House
Support 4 talented local bands
Variety of genres
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:00
R50 entry
____
SATURDAY 11 FEBRUARY
Parkrun
5km run or walk. Family friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00 Free Entry
Pipe Organ Recital
Presented in collaboration with RU Department of Music & Musicology and The Music Society of Makhanda
Recital 1: Louri Coetzee ‘French Music’
@ The Cathedral, High Street
19:00
Queries Jon Hughes 0768134689
Adults: R50 Concessions: R20 (Pensioners, students and scholars)
Rhodes music students get in free
O Week After Party
Presented by Blom’s Entertainment
5 DJ Acts
Music Genre: Multi House
@ SSS, 19b New Street
R20 entry
(Usually very popular. Don’t miss out.)
______
SUNDAY 12 FEBRUARY
Get Out and Run
Valentine’s Trail Run
*Walkers and hikers also welcome
@ Langley Park (a farm 33km from town, N2 towards PE)
Distance: 20km/ *10km/ *5km
Price: R250/ R160/ R60
Time: 07:30/ 08:15/ 08:40
Pre-entries close 13:00, 11/02/2023
Contact Mel 0726090966
Facebook: Get Out and Run Trail Runs
Farmers Market
This weekly market will be selling organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal and sustainable goods.
@ LA Café (Provost)
09:00 – 14:00 (may close at 13:00 if it is very quiet)
Weather permitting
Free entry
Smash Sunday
Presented by Blom’s Entertainment
DJs: Mr Doo, DJ Haartjies, Bongeezy &
Teknical Difficult’s
Open Decks
@ SSS, 19b New Street
13:00 – 21:00
Free entry
____
TUESDAY 14 FEBRUARY
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in: 1 x R50 top-up allowed
Pub Quiz
Join us for a fun evening of trivia.
@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/person
Table bookings 046 622 5002
____
WEDNESDAY 15 FEBRUARY
Wednesday Dart Night
Grahamstown Social Darts League
Come and watch the 5 teams round robin tournament
1st round: 1 February – 1 March
Socials darts and a braai on the 8 March
@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den
18:30 for 19:00
Charmaine 064 652 1435
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with Michelle
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:30 for 21:00
Free entry
____
THURSDAY 16 FEBRUARY
U3A
Torquil Paterson will present a scholarly analysis, accompanied by his own commentary, on the gospel of St John (Part 2 of 2)
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
All welcome
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
______
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
The weekly Farmers Market still has spaces available for stall holders who sell artisanal and locally produced goods (that don’t conflict with LA Café’s trade.) You can sign up to join in as often as you’d like. Contact Curt on 063 920 6286
Crafters/ vendors who would like to be part of Food4Futures’ Family Fun Fair on 5 March can send a thumbs-up emoji to 072 489 8346 to reserve a stall. R100/stall (the full fee goes towards feeding those in need) Payable in advance or on the day @ Food4Futures, 2 Dundas Street
____________
COMING SOON
Friday, 17 February – Live Music with Sivu. Slowed down Contemporary Pop & Jazz. Drinks specials @ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street. 19:00 – 21:00. Free entry
Saturday, 25 February – St. Patrick’s Church Fete. A fun-filled day with many household items for sale @ The Catholic Church Hall, Hill Street. 09:00 – 14:00. Contact Gunda 083 324 6402
Saturday, 25 February – Farmers Market @ Fusion Specialty Foods. 9710 Rautenbach Road. 08:00 – 13:00
Saturday, 25 February – F&D High Tea. Dig out your ball dresses and fancy hats. Put on your heels. Afternoon tea, coffee, mimosas & tea treats @ Fork & Dagger
Saturday, 25 February – Living Makhanda performed by Asakhe Cuntsulana @ The Black Power Station.18:00. WhatsApp 079 352 6490 (only 50 tickets available). R150 entry
Thursday, 2 & Friday, 3 March – Live Music with Julie Baker. Folk/ Rock/ Pop classics. Drinks specials @ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street. 19:00 – 21:00. Free entry
Sunday, 5 March – Family Fun Fair. Fundraiser for Food4Futures. Fun activities for all ages.@ Dold Field, Charles Street @ 09:30 – 15:00. Free entry.