Weekly and monthly rainfall reports

Rainfall recorded at Park Road by Jim Cambray for 2-8 February was 12.4mm, with temperatures ranging from 17 to 33C.

Paul Maylam recorded 13mm at Cathcart Street for 26 January to 1 February 2023, and the same amount was measured in Park Road for that period.

For January 2023, Cambray reported 66.8mm, mainly delivered during thunderstorms. The 66.8mm is just above the average (62.2mm) for the month and above the mean of 57.9mm. The minimum for the month was 26mm in 2003, and the maximum was 136.5mm in 2020.