Makana LFA kicks off the new season

by CHRIS TOTOBELA

Makana LFA kicked off their new season on with a Top 8 knockout competition for both of their divisions.

Premier division games took place at Fiddler’s Green on 4 February while the first division games were played at Extension Seven.

New Seekers narrowly beat Young Eagles by four goals to three while XI Attackers came back from two goals down to take the game to penalties where they emerged as 5-4 victors.

City Pirates overcame 6 Sai Army by three goals to two while Sophia Young Stars eased past Lalibela Lions by three unanswered goals.

In the first division, Black Stars suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Golden Eagles while Maru Academy thrashed Eagles by four goals to nil. Sophia Young Stars beat Vukani Anchors in a closely contested clash while the Young Stars also went through to the semis courtesy of a walk over.

The XI Attackers drew two all with Joza Callies but then won on penalties with four goals against Joza Callies’ three.

XI Attackers in white against Joza Callies in green. Photo: Chris Totobela.

Semi-final games will take place this weekend on both divisions.



This weekend’s fixtures are:

PREMIER – STREAM A

Saturday: 11/02/2023

VENUE – FIDDLERS GREEN

XI Attackers v Eagles – 10:00

Sophia Young Stars v Maru Academy- 12:00

PREMIER – STREAM B

Sunday: 12/02/2023

African Spears v Love and Peace – 10:00

Young Eagles v Young Stars – 12:00

Lalibela Lions v Golden Eagles – 14:00

New Seekers v Black Stars – 16:00