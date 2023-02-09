Citizens raise complaints about sewage and water leaks

By SIBABALWE TAME

The People’s Hour Talk Show launched on Rhodes Music Radio (89.7FM) this week. Hosted by Andile Nayika, the show highlighted the socio-economic issues experienced in Makhanda, particularly the damage caused by sewage leaks.

Affected citizens were given an opportunity to raise their voices. Patricia from Scotts Farm said she has no water, and “every morning” she has to ask for some from a neighbour. She said that the municipality has not visited her since last year and she wants them to “fix her water”.

Another affected citizen said that in her area, there is lots of water wastage ever since new water pipes were installed. She said the water is flowing through her yard and although she reported this three to five times, the municipality has failed to repair the leaks.

Mr Williams said that he wants a drain to be moved out of his yard because it floods but although he has reported it continuously, he is never assisted. He also blames Makana Municipality for this and said that the mayor is responsible for fixing this problem. He said the damage becomes worse when it is raining.

Just like the previous individuals interviewed, Mr Williams thinks that the Makana Municipality should pull up their socks and take responsibility as it is difficult to park cars in sewage-ridden areas.

One member of the community said that they had reported problems to the DA and the municipality but received no response.

“The sewage is everywhere”

“The sewage is everywhere,” said Chris, who stays in Extension 9, Joza. He said he was not pleased at all and that everyone in his area is also frustrated. Like other residents, he has reported the problem to his ward councillor but received no response. He said that in order to get attention and get answers, residents will have to hold a protest. Yet, “we voted for our voices to be heard,” he said.

Chris was very concerned that children will contract illnesses from sewage floods. His community even cleans up their area from Transit to Extension Eight and Nine by themselves. The reason they are taking this job upon themselves is because they are tired of staying amongst the dirt, says Chris.

He concluded by saying nothing would change as long as ANC is still in charge. “The change will only come if a new political party takes charge,” he said.

Anele Mjekula, Makana Municipality spokesperson, said the town’s infrastructure is old and vandalised, with pipes often being stolen. He added that the municipality was trying to gradually replace the old asbestos pipes and that they expect people to report issues to their ward committees.

He told the show that the municipality was hoping to communicate with people daily. “Our problem currently is that we do not seem to be reaching all the members of the community as we should, but work has been done to improve this,” said Mjekula.

Health dangers linked to the sewage leakages

Zizo Xhego, environmental health practitioner from the Makana Sub-District of the Department of Health said diarrohea is caused by direct contact with sewage, which also causes stomach cramps and vomiting. When sewage leaks directly into drinking water, it contaminates the water with eColi, salmonella, and cholera. In some cases, people may need to rush to hospital.

Xhego asked the listeners to prevent children from playing near the area where there is sewage leak and to continue to boil their drinking water.