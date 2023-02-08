Applications for the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation’s University Fellowship now open

Matrics who want to study Commerce, Science (excluding Medicine, Veterinary Science and Dentistry); Engineering, Law, Humanities or the Arts next year are invited to apply for the Allan Gray University fellowship from now until 28 April 2023.

For learners living in households below the R1 million annual income threshold, full funding including tuition, residence, books, tuition, counselling, and monthly stipend costs will be provided.

Learners with entrepreneurial mindsets from households above this income threshold are also welcome to apply. If accepted, the value of their Fellowship funding will then be determined on an individualised needs basis.

The fellowships can be taken up at the University of the Witwatersrand, the University of Johannesburg, the University of Cape Town, Nelson Mandela University, Rhodes University, the University of the Western Cape, Stellenbosch University, the University of Pretoria, the University of the Free State or University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Applicants must be able to show that they have entrepreneurial mindsets and believe in the future of South Africa.

Applications are accepted between 6 February 2023 and 28 April 2023, 17:00 SAST.

Visit www.allangrayorbis.org to download an application form, or to apply online.