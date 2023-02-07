Two concerts on the cards for Makhanda

by STAFF REPORTER





The Music Society of Makhanda is set to hold two thrilling performances this month, with organist Louri Coetzee taking to the stage on 11 February and a piano duet by Spina and Benignetti on 24 February.



“2022 was a fulfilling year for the Music Society of Makhanda, in terms of the high standard of all performances, interesting variety in the works performed and good-sized and enthusiastic audiences. 2023 promises to be at least as good” says the society’s co-ordinator John Jackson.

The society will also hold its Annual General Meeting on Thursday 9 February at 5:30pm in the St. Andrew’s College Staff Room.