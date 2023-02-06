Eskom Power Alert 1

Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented at 05:00 – 16:00 daily, while Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented nightly at 16:00 – 05:00 on both Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented at 05:00 – 16:00, followed by Stage 3 loadshedding at 16:00 – 05:00. A further update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur.

Since Saturday two generation units at Arnot, a single unit each at Camden, Duvha and Kendal power stations were taken offline for repairs. The return to service of a generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations have been delayed while a unit each at Duvha and Lethabo power stations were returned to service.



Breakdowns currently amount to 15 215MW of generating capacity while 5 199MW of

generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance.