An invitation to join the water protests

By the MAKANA RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION

Last year, a group of residents stood outside the Town Hall every lunchtime for several weeks, protesting the lack of water and the ‘normalising’ of on / off days.

These protests will start up again this week.

It has been decided that there will be a presence from 12 pm to 2 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The more, the merrier! So if you have time, please consider joining this protest, even just for 30 minutes. It has been noted that staff have been less inclined to leave for lunch before 1 pm when the protestors are there!

Bring your own creative placards.

We hope to have a supply of pre-printed material soon.

The dams are full, but the water supply is pitiful

The dams are full. Water is now being pumped from Howieson’s Poort WTW, and yet the supply is no better than when we were relying entirely on James Kleynhnas WTW.

We have requested information from the Municipal Manager regarding volumes of water pumped from the plants, we have requested oversight visits to confirm the information being reported, the water panel has proposed some solutions, and we have made a PAIA request regarding pumps all currently non-responsive.

Multiple leaks at valves are being reported and unattended, and the fact that the women’s toilet at City Hall is running and wasting between 1000-2000 litres a day shows a complete disregard or respect for the situation.

So please come and make a stand; the protest will continue until further notice.