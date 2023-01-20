What’s on – 19-26 January

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings. This is the last listing for this year. It will be back on 16 January 2023.

MAKHANDA EVENTS WEEKLY

POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS

WEDNESDAY 25 JANUARY

Albany Club Steak Evening

250g rump @ R80 / 500g rump @ R120

Served with freshly baked potato bake and a side salad

Drink specials

@ Albany Club

17:00

Place orders via WhatsApp by Monday 12:00 to get the special

WhatsApp on 062 151 4224

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 19 JANUARY

Grahamstown Bridge Club

All welcome

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

Entry R15 non-members/R10 members

FRIDAY 20 JANUARY

Live Music with Leroy

Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop

Drinks specials

@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Free entry

Blom’s Entertainment presents

Birthday Edition

On the decks, local heroes:

Bongeezy & Mr Doo

@ Guido’s Beach Bar, Port Alfred

20:00 – late

Entry R20

No Need to Janu-worry

The Walters Clan

@SSS, 19b New Street

21:00

Entry R40

__

SATURDAY 21 JANUARY

Parkrun

5km run or walk. Family friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free Entry

*Please note: Asakhe Cuntusala’s Living Makhanda has been postponed. Date to be announced.

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

__

SUNDAY 22 JANUARY

Farmers Market

This new, weekly market will be selling organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal goods.

@ LA Café (Provost)

09:00 – 14:00

Weather permitting

Free entry

__

TUESDAY 24 JANUARY

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy in. 1 x R50 top up allowed

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia.

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/person

Table bookings 046 622 5002

__

WEDNESDAY 25 JANUARY

Wednesday Dart Night

Wild Cats Darts Club

Order boerie rolls before 10:00 on Wednesday R20 each

@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den

18:30 for 19:00

Charmaine 064 652 1435

R10/player

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

__

THURSDAY 26 JANUARY

U3A

TBA

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

All welcome

Entry R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

The Farmers Market still has spaces available for stall holders who sell artisanal and locally produced goods (that don’t conflict with LA Café’s trade.) You can sign up to join in as often as you’d like. Contact Curt on 063 920 6286