What’s on – 19-26 January

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings. This is the last listing for this year. It will be back on 16 January 2023.
MAKHANDA EVENTS WEEKLY
POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS
WEDNESDAY 25 JANUARY
Albany Club Steak Evening
250g rump @ R80 / 500g rump @ R120
Served with freshly baked potato bake and a side salad
Drink specials
@ Albany Club
17:00
Place orders via WhatsApp by Monday 12:00 to get the special
WhatsApp on 062 151 4224
THIS WEEK
THURSDAY 19 JANUARY
Grahamstown Bridge Club
All welcome
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
Entry R15 non-members/R10 members
FRIDAY 20 JANUARY
Live Music with Leroy
Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop
Drinks specials
@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Free entry
Blom’s Entertainment presents
Birthday Edition
On the decks, local heroes:
Bongeezy & Mr Doo
@ Guido’s Beach Bar, Port Alfred
20:00 – late
Entry R20
No Need to Janu-worry
The Walters Clan
@SSS, 19b New Street
21:00
Entry R40
__
SATURDAY 21 JANUARY
Parkrun
5km run or walk. Family friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free Entry
*Please note: Asakhe Cuntusala’s Living Makhanda has been postponed. Date to be announced.
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with Michelle
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:30 for 21:00
Free entry
__
SUNDAY 22 JANUARY
Farmers Market
This new, weekly market will be selling organic (aquaponic & soil grown) vegetables and other artisanal goods.
@ LA Café (Provost)
09:00 – 14:00
Weather permitting
Free entry
__
TUESDAY 24 JANUARY
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy in. 1 x R50 top up allowed
Pub Quiz
Join us for a fun evening of trivia.
@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/person
Table bookings 046 622 5002
__
WEDNESDAY 25 JANUARY
Wednesday Dart Night
Wild Cats Darts Club
Order boerie rolls before 10:00 on Wednesday R20 each
@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den
18:30 for 19:00
Charmaine 064 652 1435
R10/player
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with Michelle
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:30 for 21:00
Free entry
__
THURSDAY 26 JANUARY
U3A
TBA
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
All welcome
Entry R5
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
__
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
The Farmers Market still has spaces available for stall holders who sell artisanal and locally produced goods (that don’t conflict with LA Café’s trade.) You can sign up to join in as often as you’d like. Contact Curt on 063 920 6286