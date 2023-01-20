Trending
EDUCATION

Local matrics fall just short of the record-breaking class of 2021

Rod Amner

By ROD AMNER

Makhanda’s nine public schools have produced 305 bachelor matric passes, just shy of the record 313 bachelor pass recorded in 2021.

This matric cohort – who spent much of their crucial Grade 10 and 11 years in lockdown – is still far ahead of the previous high of 238 bachelor passes set in 2018.

And, with an overall pass rate of 84.6% – up from 83% last year – they consolidated Makhanda’s position as the top-performing education centre in the Eastern Cape.

A bachelor’s pass makes a candidate eligible for a degree at a university, university of technology, TVET college, or any accredited Higher Learning Institution.

The new biggest bachelor pass hitter is Nombulelo High School. The school produced a staggering 80 bachelor passes – just over half of their 159 passes. This was almost double their total of 43 bachelor passes in 2021. With 23 fails, Nombulelo’s pass rate this year was 87.4%.

Victoria Girls High School continues to produce outstanding results. All 77 candidates passed – 71 of them (92.2%) achieved a bachelor’s pass (up from 91.5% last year).

Another big hitter was Ntsika, which collected another impressive 59 bachelor passes after securing 61 in 2021. Ntsika’s overall pass rate was 82.8%.

Khutliso Daniels maintained its impressive upward trajectory by securing a whopping 88.9% pass rate, including 15 bachelor passes (46.9% of its total passes).

Mary Maters High School secured 32 Bachelor passes (slightly down from 38 in 2021), with an overall pass rate of 81.3%. The school suffered several disruptions last year over teacher shortages and absenteeism.

There was a relatively low number, and proportion of bachelor passes at Graeme College. Just 26 of the 54 passes were at the bachelor level (48.1%) – compared with a high of 48 bachelor passes in 2018.

Passes by school
SCHOOLPassesFailsBachelorsDiplomaCertificatePass rate
Graeme54948.1% (26)44.4% (24)7.4% (4)86%
PJ Olivier21628.6% (6)52.4% (11)19% (4)79%
Khutliso Daniels32446.9% (15)43.8% (14)9.4% (3)88.9%
Mary Waters1303024.6% (64)51.5% (67)23.8% (31)81.3%
Nathaniel Nyaluza391333.3% (13)51.3% (20)15.4% (6)75%
Nombulelo1592350.3% (80)33.3% (53)16.4% (26)87.4%
Ntsika1202549.2% (59)33.3% (40)17.5% (21)82.8%
TEM Mrwetyana32119.4% (3)25% (8)65.6% (21)74.4%
Victoria Girls77092.2% (71)7.8% (6)0%100%
TOTAL664 121336243116 84.6%

In 2021, the nine schools produced 550, with 313 bachelor passes (56.9% of all passes). In 2022, the number of passes went up to 664, but the 305 bachelor passes amounted to a lower percentage (45.9%) of all passes.

Bachelor passes (formerly ‘matric exemption’) over time
2016201720182019202020212022
Graeme College43404625413726
Khutliso Daniels3051102515
Mary Waters13161923233864
Nathaniel Nyaluza688631213
Nombulelo7143428234380
Ntsika22223628466159
PJ Olivier13171613141815
TEM Mrwetyana0200343
Victoria Girls64787463677571
Total171197238187230313336

The three National Senior Certificate pass requirements are as follows: 

Higher certificate pass requirements

A candidate must pass at least 6 out of 7 subjects and obtain the following:

  • At least 40% in your Home Language
  • At least 40% in two other subjects
  • At least 30% for four other subjects

Diploma pass requirements

A candidate must pass at least 6 out of 7 subjects and obtain the following:

  • At least 40% for your Home Language
  • At least 40% for three other subjects, excluding Life Orientation
  • At least 30% in the Language of Learning and Teaching (LOLT) of the tertiary institution (Higher Education Institution)

The candidate who achieves a Diploma pass qualifies to apply for a diploma at a TVET college or University of Technology.

Bachelor’s Degree pass requirements

To achieve a bachelor’s Degree pass, a candidate must pass at least 6 out of 7 subjects and obtain:

  • At least 40% for your Home Language (compulsory)
  • At least 50% for four other subjects, excluding Life Orientation
  • At least 30% in Language of Learning and Teaching (LOLT) of the tertiary (Higher Education) institution
  • At least 30% for one other subject.

Watch for a complete analysis of this year’s matric results by Gadra Education manager Dr Ashley Westaway next week.

