St Andrew’s and DSG learners excel at Cambridge A levels

By STAFF REPORTER

All 17 St Andrew’s College and the Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) learners who wrote their final Cambridge International A Level examinations in 2022 passed all their subjects.

And 30% of the A-level results were over 80%.

Five of the twelve candidates achieved distinctions for A-Level Chemistry, including three A* (90 and above) symbols. Five of the thirteen candidates in A-Level Physics earned A* or A symbols.

In 2019, St Andrew’s College and DSG introduced a Cambridge International A Levels Stream, giving their students the choice of a recognised and respected international alternative to the mainstream National Senior Certificate (NSC) written through the IEB.

Successful completion of a Cambridge International A Level qualification provides pupils with access to the top universities throughout the world, including South Africa.

Cameron Destro

2 A symbols, with an average of 81%. Emily Orphanides

2 A* symbols and 1 A symbol, with an average of 91%. Ethan John

1 A* symbol and 3 A symbols, with an average of 84% Ishan Panchal

3 A* symbols, with an average of 93%. Megan Barrow

2 A symbols, with an average of 81%.



In addition, a number of Grade 11 A Levels pupils achieved a 100% pass rate and 25% A symbols across their subjects. This bodes well for their A Levels in Grade 12 in 2023.

Particularly impressive was Michael Mulcahy, who achieved 4 A symbols with an average of 92%, Max Coventry, who achieved 4 A symbols with an average of 84%, and Estelle Minas (DSG), who achieved 3 A symbols with an average of 86%. Mia Karimba (DSG) achieved an outstanding 97% for IGCSE French in June 2022.