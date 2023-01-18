An excellent set of results from St Andrew’s College

By STAFF REPORTER

The 2022 St Andrew’s College Matrics who wrote the IEB examination achieved a 100% pass rate, with all but one of the 77 boys earning a Bachelor’s Degree (BD) pass (99%).

And two local St Andrew’s College boys achieved six distinctions:

Benjamin Terry, from Makhanda, was the Dux Scholar with an 84% aggregate and distinctions in English HL, History, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Music and Physical Science.

Benjamin Terry

Aidan Reynolds, also from Makhanda, achieved an aggregate of 83%, with distinctions in English HL, History, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Music and Physical Science.

Aidan Reynolds

Newly-appointed St Andrew’s College headmaster, Tom Hamilton, said the school was exceptionally proud of the St Andrew’s College matric class of 2022. “They produced superb results in both the IEB and the Cambridge International A Level examinations.

“These qualifications provide an excellent platform for study in South Africa and anywhere else in the world. As a non-selective school, we believe we provide a subject range that allows every boy to flourish. These results reflect the remarkable efforts and commitment of our boys, who have also made an extraordinary contribution to our broad and diverse range of holistic school activities.

“Our thanks to the staff at both College and DSG for all their efforts to help our boys achieve these results, and well done to our class of 2022,” Hamilton said.

Seven College boys achieved five distinctions:

Myles Boden (Gqeberha) in English HL, History, Life Sciences, Mathematics and Physical Science.

Connor Cook (Ballito, Kwazulu-Natal) in Accounting, Business Studies, Geography, Life Orientation and Mathematics.

James Cowen (Johannesburg) in English HL, History, Life Orientation, Mathematical Literacy and Visual Arts.

Dylan Heurlin (East London) in Accounting, Afrikaans FAL, Life Orientation, Mathematics and Further Studies Mathematics (Standard).

Joss Hempel (St Francis Bay) in English HL, Geography, History, Life Orientation and Mathematics.

Scott Moorcroft (Adelaide) in Accounting, Geography, Life Orientation, Life Sciences and Mathematics.

Scott Ritchie (Makhanda) in Business Studies, Dramatic Arts, English HL, History and Mathematical Literacy.

Connor Cook Dylan Heurlin James Cowen Joss Hempel Myles Boden Scott Moorcroft Scott Ritchie

Achieving four distinctions were three local boys from Makhanda, Antony Baker (History, Information Technology, Life Orientation and Mathematics), Eirik Torp Nelani (Business Studies, History, isiXhosa FAL and Mathematics), and Lamlani Yawa (Dramatic Arts, English HL, History and isiXhosa FAL); two boys from Johannesburg, head boy Nicholas Lane (Accounting, Geography, Mathematics and Physical Science) and Jack Solomon (Accounting, Geography, Mathematics and Physical Science); as well as Capetonian, Michael Owen-Jones (Geography, History, Mathematics and Physical Science).

Antony Baker Eirik Torp Nelani Jack Solomon Lamlani Yawa Michael Owen-Jones Nicholas Lane

Benjamin Terry is also congratulated for the exceptional achievement of being placed in the top 1% nationally in History.