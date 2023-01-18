DSG matrics shine

By STAFF REPORTER

2022 Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) head girl, Erin Powers, achieved an astonishing eight distinctions for her matric. The school’s Dux Scholar, Lise-Mari Coetzee, along with Emily De Kock, Emma Ellis and Sofia Goedhart, achieved a full house of seven distinctions.

DSG Dux Scholar Emily de Kock.

Emma Ellis Sarah Goedhart

Camagu Mgwedli and Hluma Xako achieved six distinctions, while Morgan du Plessis, Sbonga Nduli and Isabelle Phillips achieved five distinctions. A further nine girls achieved four distinctions, and 15 girls achieved three distinctions.

Camagu Mgwedli Hluma Xako

Out of the cohort of 82 IEB Matrics, 78 attained a Bachelor’s Degree (BD) pass, two obtained a Diploma pass, one a Higher Certificate pass and one pupil will be writing Supplementary Examinations.

Of all the subject symbols achieved, 34% were distinctions, and 33% were B-symbols. On aggregate, 65% of the girls achieved either an A or B aggregate.

Five Matrics were listed in the National Top 1% of candidates per subject in seven subjects:

(Top 1% for Accounting, Afrikaans First Additional Language, Life Orientation and Life Sciences)

(Top 1% for History)

(Top 1% for History)

(Top 1% for Trinity College London Practical 7 – Saxophone)

(Top 1% for Visual Arts)

In addition, Lise-Mari Coetzee and Emily De Kock were placed on the IEB Commendable Achievement list for achieving within the National Top 5% in 5 subjects and achieving a rating level of 7 in Life Orientation.

Lisa-Marie Coetzee

It is noteworthy that, in the following departments with pupils in the IEB curriculum, more than a third of their candidates achieved distinctions:

Dramatic Arts (56%)

German (100%)

History (53%)

isiXhosa (60%)

Life Orientation (61%)

Life Sciences (33%)

Mathematical Literacy (50%)

Music (100%)

Visual Art (86%)

Six departments achieved averages above 80%: Dramatic Arts, German, isiXhosa, Life Orientation, Music and Visual Arts. Equally pleasing were the averages above 70% of several bigger departments: Afrikaans Home Language, Business Studies, Design, English, French, History, Life Sciences, and Mathematical Literacy.

DSG Academic Head Dr Petra Gentz said that while the class of 2022 had several difficult years behind them with COVID-19 in their FET years, they “did the school proud”.

“The group is to be commended for maintaining their drive and perseverance to succeed and end their schooling on a high,” she said.

“We extend warm congratulations to the class of 2022 and immense gratitude to the academic staff of DSG and St Andrew’s College. We are proud of our academic record, primarily attributed to the sheer hard work, integrity, continuing parental support and professionalism of our academic staff across the two schools.

“As the Class of 2022 embarks on the journey into adulthood, we wish them much success and rich blessings. We will be following their further progress with interest and hope to see them often,” Gentz added.