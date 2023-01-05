Rainfall report for 2022 – and the start of 2023

Jim Cambray measured 705.3mm of rain for 2022 at Park Road.

This is just above the average of 692.2mm and the median of 678.2 for 1986 to 2022. The minimum yearly rainfall occurred in 2019 and was 465.3mm; the maximum was an abundant 1046.7mm in 2011.

Rainfall for 29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023 was a meagre 3.5mm on Park Road, while Paul Maylam recorded an equally sparse 3.9mm on Cathcart Street.

But, the city received soaking rain on Thursday, 5 January. See next week’s report for the final tally.