Underdogs Camper United lift the New Year’s Cup

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

All roads led to the 6Sai Army base for the final of the New Year’s Cup 2022.

Both Bush Pirates and Camper United attracted a decent crowd from their respective towns of Addo and Gqeberha. Both teams started the game at a blistering pace with Camper united earning a corner kick with the first move of the game.

Finalists walk onto the pitch led by the match officials at the 6SAI Battalion base. Photo: Chris Totobela

Bush Pirates settled much more quickly and started dictating matters while playing scintillating football with a lot of possession. They created several chances but were unlucky not to score at least two goals in the first half.

Camper United’s game plan was very defensive. They sat deep in their half, allowing Pirates to have the ball and waiting to catch them on the counter. It nearly worked but it was goalless at the halftime break.

In the second half both teams made a few changes but they restarted the game where they left off. Bush Pirates kept Camper’s dangerous right wing out of the game and denied him space while Camper did the same to Pirates’ top marksman Mzoxolo Rafani who has played in many NYC finals and even won some.

Mzoxolo ‘Eto’ Rafane, who has played in many NYC finals. Photo: Chris Totobela

Rafani made a very dangerous run on the left wing and cut inside beating three defenders in the process but lost his balance at a crucial time and tumbled. Pirates struck the upright with a thunderous shot from a free kick that was almost on the half way line. They also had the ball in the back of the net but were correctly ruled offside.

Pirates kept pilling on the pressure but Camper defended with everything they had until the final whistle.

The game went to penalties and Sive Gqezengele of Camper United made two brilliant saves to help his team to a maiden NYC title, winning 4-3 on penalties.

NYC 2022 champions Camper United. Photo: Chris Totobela

Camper United captain Sabelo Tsewana was over the moon. “We came to this final as underdogs and that motivated us to do well. We knew how good they were in midfield as they have a lot of ball players compared to us so we had to rely on counter attacks and our plan worked.

“We are so excited to win this cup on our first attempt and this will also help us with preparation in our league.”

Camper United coach Mzwabantu ‘Jabu’ Mkhokeli said the tournament helped keep his young charges away from “the distractions happening in our townships this time of the year”.

“We had no pressure but as soon as we noticed that we had a chance to win it we encouraged our boys to go for it as we had nothing to lose. I would like to thank my boys for a showing great team spirit. Even those who did not play a single game supported the team.

Mzwabantu ‘Jabu’ Mkhokeli, Camper United head coach. Photo: Chris Totobela

“This was a well-organised tournament but we would like to appeal to the organisers to take it back to the township in 2023 as we have severely missed playing in that vibe,” Mkhokeli said.

NYC chairman Luyanda Papu was pleased with how the tournament went and has promised to try everything to make it bigger and better in 2023 and to take it back to the people.

Camper United took home R50 000, the trophy and gold medals, while Pirates went home with only silver medals to show for their efforts in this year’s edition. It was a good spectacle for the fans and can only improve in 2023.