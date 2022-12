Jim Cambray reported 18.4mm of rain in Park Road for the week 22-28 December 2022 while Paul Maylam recorded 14mm in Cathcart Street.

Cambray’s monthly total was 127.5mm by 28 December, but Maylam’s was a whopping 148mm with three days to go in the year.

The December average is 63.6mm and the median 55.1mm. Rainfall ranged from a low of 6mm in 2004 to a high of 203.8mm in 1994.

Temperatures ranged from 13.5-34C for the week of 22-28 December.