The stage is set for a cracking final

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

The stage is now set for the final game of the New year’s Cup 2022.

Overwhelming favourites to lift the cup are Addo-based Bush Pirates.

This is what at stake in the final: the New Year’s Cup trophy. Photo: Chris Totobela

The Pirates had a very safe passage to the final after being awarded a walk-over against Heroes FC from Gqeberha, who failed to take the field at the scheduled kick-off.

They will face the tournament’s dark horses, who fought very hard to earn a place in the final after beating Ayeza Amanzi on penalties after the game ended in a two-all draw. Gqeberha-based Camper United come to this final as underdogs, and they will go all out as they have nothing to lose.

On the other hand Bush Pirates will wish to finish their good run in this tournament with a gold medal and seal what has been a great run for them. Both teams prefer to launch most of their attacks through their wings. Camper United favour the pace of their right winger over their left wing. Pirates uses both wings very well and their midfielders are very comfortable on the ball and circulate it nicely while waiting for openings.

Camper will rely on their hard-working, evergreen captain, who has shown great maturity and great vision throughout this tournament. This mouth-watering encounter has all the ingredients of a cracker that will keep everyone at the edge of their seats.

This winner-takes-all clash will surely live up to football-lovers’ expectations.

The battle lines are drawn, and it is now up to the players to deliver. Whoever wants it most on the day will win it.