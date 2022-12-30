A day of fireworks as Makhanda’s teams are knocked out of New Year’s Cup

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

The last eight action of the New Year’s Cup 2022 produced fireworks. The cold and wet weather did not stop the teams from displaying scintillating football.

In the day’s first game, Camper United narrowly defeated Ezithembele Bathen FC by a single first-half goal in their Gqeberha derby.

In the second game, Ayeza Amanzi FC thrashed Thembu Warriors by five goals to nil in their one-sided encounter.

Makhanda’s Abantwana came up against the powerful Gqeberha-based Heroes FC in a tightly-contested clash. Abantwana took an early lead from the penalty spot via the boot of Luyolo Matiwana and took that advantage to the halftime break.

The home side created many chances but failed to convert them. They paid the price when they conceded a late equaliser that took the game to a penalty shootout.

Abantwana missed two penalties and went down 3-4 to Heroes FC.

In the last game of the day, Makhanda’s Sophia Stars came up against Bush Pirates, who showed everyone why they are regarded as this year’s title contenders.

The home side just froze on the day. They showed too much respect for their opponents and made a few unforced errors.

Bush Pirates dominated the game from the first whistle and put the home side under enormous pressure. Sophia defended too deeply and absorbed pressure while giving away set pieces in crucial areas. They eventually succumbed to pressure when caught ball-watching and allowed an opponent to head home unchallenged.

Pirates took the lead to the halftime break. Sophia played with the wind at their backs in the second half but still failed to use that advantage. They isolated their target man and, most of the time, had to come deep to collect the ball. There was absolutely no service for their frontmen.

Bush Pirates dominated the midfield battle, and it was no surprise when they added three goals to their tally to take the score to four goals to nil.

Pirates gave Sophia Stars free football lessons, and their experience on the big stage showed on the day as they outplayed the local side.

Unfortunately, Makhandans will have no say about where the trophy will go, but they know it won’t stay in Makhanda.