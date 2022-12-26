Bathurst City Tigers go down to Camper United

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Day two of the New Year’s Cup 2022 edition provided some fireworks.

In the first game, Bathurst City Tigers locked horns with Gqeberha-based Camper United in an early kick-off. It did not take long for Camper United to settle down and dominate the midfield battle while making good use of their speedy right winger, who troubled Tigers with his blistering pace.

The Tigers’ defence went to sleep and got punished by two quick goals, but they immediately pulled one back to reduce the deficit. Camper United used a lot of wing play and often caught the opposition’s wing-backs out of position, and once again, the Tigers’ defence conceded an unnecessary third goal.

Camper United took their 3-1 lead to the halftime break.

The Tigers took control of the midfield battle in the second half but failed to make that count. Camper United sealed the victory with a fourth goal with less than 15 minutes to go. This took the gas out of Tigers players, who were happy to hear the final whistle.

Camper United marched on to the last eight with their 4-1 victory.

In the day’s second game, Mthatha-based Down Town FC failed to pitch up for their game against Gqeberha-based Heroes FC, gifting a place in the last eight to Heroes FC.

The last game of the day proved to be a thriller. Both Gqeberha-based Ezithembele Bathen FC and Alice-based Young Chiefs scored cracking goals, ending in a one-all draw. Ezithembele Bathen FC won 5-4 on penalties to proceed to the last eight.