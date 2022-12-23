New Year’s Cup forced to move to army base

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Unfortunately, most local football fans will miss out on this year’s edition of the New Year’s Cup (NYC).

This news came just a few days after JD Dlepu stadium hosted the Makana Music Festival, which featured the popular Big Zulu last Saturday, 17 December. The heavy rain that frequently came down on the day did not do any favours to the Dlepu pitch.

Crowds at the successful Makana Music Festival held at JD Dlepu Stadium on 17 December. Photo: Facebook

The cars that were driven on the muddy pitch did the most damage, and it will take a lot of work to make the pitch playable again.

The tournament has now been moved to the 6SAI Battalion base.

NYC chairman and organiser Luyanda Papu said, “The condition of Dlepu is too bad, and it is so sad to see that the community will miss out on this great event.”

Deep striations in the JD Dlepu pitch. Photo: Chris Totobela

Maru coach Litha Tyala expressed his disappointment at the state that Dlepu was left in. “The field’s condition could have been improved if it had been attended to immediately after the concert while it was still wet. But, in this condition, it will not be easy for any team to play here.”

Fans that Grocott’s Mail spoke to were devastated to see their beloved home of local football left in that state. Most said it would be tough for them to attend games at the army base, which is too far.

As much as football lovers are disappointed that the games have been moved from Dlepu, there is no way that football could be played there. They would surely not be happy to see their favourite players getting serious injuries due to the bad condition of the field.