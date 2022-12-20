‘Black Tiger’ defeats Ugandan with a TKO

By CHRIS TOTOBELA

Makhanda’s top boxer, Mzoxolo ‘Black Tiger’ Ndwayana, defeated Cape Town-based Ugandan Nicholas Jooga with a TKO in the last round of a fight at the Kariega Indoor Sports Centre.

The Black Tiger’s father and trainer, Bulelani Ndwayana, said the bout went according to plan.

“We knew our opponent was a hard puncher, and we planned to throw one or two blows and move away from him for the first four rounds of the fight. We changed our strategy in Round Five and stood toe to toe with him to see if he could take the punches,” he said.

Ndwayana, affectionately known to his fans as Bokoloshe, fought a very cautious fight and chose his punches carefully. Jooga’s left eye started bleeding heavily from Ndwayana’s heavy blows, and in the final round, the referee decided to stop the fight.

This was an excellent win for Ndwayana’s camp, as they are planning to challenge Thulani Mbenge in the new year for his SA title and are lining up more international fights to improve their rankings.