Checkmate!

By NWABISA NKANI

I stood at Duna Library, fascinated as young minds strategised and planned their next move on the chess board. 03 December marked the Sewelo Maths and Chess Youth Academy’s last tournament for the year, and the players had to make it count. Despite their young age, they approached the game with a level of seriousness and concentration that was impressive for any player. One of the most rewarding things about watching the young players was the look of determination on their faces as they focused intently on the game.

The great thing about seeing the kids play was their sense of connection and fellowship with one another. This was especially important since the learners came from different primary schools: Samuel Ntlebi, N.V. Cewu, Makana, CM Vellem, St Mary’s and George Dickerson primary schools.

The Sewelo Maths and Chess Youth Academy is a community development academy that enrols and trains children with little or no chess background so they can become effective chess players.

Some of the Chess club organisers. From the left: Mr Thasky Fatyi, Mr Andrew Martin and Mr Jeremiah Sewelo. Photo: Nwabisa Nkani

This Chess Club is run by a group of chess enthusiasts and supporters, including the chairperson Mr Jeremiah Sewelo; vice chairperson and mental and spiritual mentor Mrs Nolwakhe Yvonne Sewelo; technical advisor Mr Andrew Martin; Community Liason Officer Mr Thasky Fatyi, board member Mr Jabulani Ndaba.

At the Sewelo Maths and Chess Youth Academy, members learn from experienced players, improve their skills, and compete in friendly matches. The club’s relaxed and inclusive atmosphere makes it a welcoming place for beginners and experienced players.

N.V. Cewu Primary School girls focused while playing a chess game. Photo: Nwabisa Nkani

Chess enthusiast Mr Martin, said that chess should be promoted as a fun game because people think it is boring and takes too much time.

“Chess is often portrayed in films and TV as a game for nerds and people with superpowers that can think ten moves ahead. Thinking ahead is an acquired skill; only the top players use such long sequences of moves,” he said. He added that a player must find a plan and play to that plan.

“Chess is for everyone,” he said.

The aim is for the club to bring chess to the schools where they look to integrate chess into the teaching plans of the schools. They believe that Chess is excellent for teaching concentration, problem-solving and confidence building.

The club applies the above chess principles in the lives of its members, thus guaranteeing a holistic development aimed at self-empowerment. “Research has revealed that children who play chess generally perform better than their non-chess-playing peers,” said coach Jerry.

He added that studies also show that chess improves critical thinking, logical reasoning, good memory, and high concentration. That is why the Academy explores the correlation between chess and academic excellence.

Towards the end of the tournament, coach Jerry took me through the inspiration behind the chess academy, which he described as showing their young future leaders that anyone can play chess and, most importantly, dispel the notion that chess is an elitist sport.

“What inspired me to start this academy is the need to give all children an opportunity to play chess,” said Coach Jerry.

The final results for the tournament:

Section D (Development)

1) Alakhe Radu (Makana Primary school)

2) Lisa Fihlani (St Mary’s Primary)

3) Lathitha Skeyi (St Mary’s Primary)

Best female in Section D:

Asomeleze Ndzawumbi (N.V. Cewu Primary)

Section C:

1) Alime Dywili (CM Vellem Primary)

2) Asivile William (Samuel Ntlebi Primary)

3) Lisakhanya Sandi (Ntsika Secondary)

Best female in Section C:

Zenande Skere

The event ended in a celebratory atmosphere of everyone’s hard work and dedication to the game and the club. The learners got certificates to recognise the effort and skills they have put into their chess abilities.