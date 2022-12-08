What’s on – 9-16 December

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.

POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS

No Heat Restaurant/ Oppiestoep! this week.

Table Too for Friday 9 & Saturday 10 December has been cancelled due to loadshedding

Saturday 10 December

1st Pop-Up Event with Nom

2-course meal & wine pairing

@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street

Theme: Rustic look – off-white, beige & brown

On the decks: RS

Hub on site and 360° photobooth

14:00

Limited tickets: Single R300

Couple R550

Monday 12 December

My Craft: Building true worlds in reality

Exhibition by Tayla Mackintosh (MFA student, R.U)

@ Gallery in the Round, The Monument

18:30 for 19:00

THIS WEEK

FRIDAY 9 DECEMBER

Live Music with Leroy

Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop

Drinks specials

@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Undead Generation

Dezemba 2022 Summer Tour

Punk Fusion band from Gqeberha/ PE

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00

R40

IG: @UndeadGeneration @FiveSidedRecords

(Always a fun show)

This is House

Presented by Blom’s Entertainment

DJs: Moxii & Alex Tiltmann

@ Guido’s Beach Bar, Port Alfred

21:00

Entry R20



SATURDAY 10 DECEMBER

Parkrun

5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads are welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free

*Going Yellow!

Small Market & Fundraiser

In Aid of the Home of Joy and Child Welfare Grahamstown

R20 from every car wash will be donated.

Bring in unwanted toys, puzzles, and children’s clothes.

Nappies, toiletries, and food donations are also welcome.

Presented by Home of Joy, We Move it Recycling, Hi-Tec, GHT Trailer Hire, We Wash It & Coffee Lounge, and Blueberry

@ 23 African Street Hub (cnr. Henry Street)

08:00 – 15:00

Potjiekos Day

Hosted by St Mary’s Catholic Church

Fundraiser. White elephant & jumble tables

Bring your gazebo and camp chairs

Come and relax with good food

@ St. Mary’s DCC, Cnr. Fitchat & Albany Rd

Cooking starts at 08:00

R25

The Survivals

Performing popular Reggae songs and some originals.

Presented by Blom’s Entertainment

@ Guido’s Beach Bar, Port Alfred

20:00 – 0:00

Entry R40 (free shot on entry)

SUNDAY 11 DECEMBER

Altered Noise

The local heroes will close off the night, after The Survivals’ set, with Melodic Techno

@ Guido’s Beach Bar, Port Alfred

0:00 – 02:00

R20 entry

TUESDAY 13 DECEMBER

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in. 1 x R50 top-up allowed

WEDNESDAY 14 DECEMBER

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00

Free entry



BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Brookshaw Home is requesting donations for their 2023 fete. Please drop off donations of books, 2nd hand clothing, white elephant goodies, household items, children’s toys, and furniture at the Brookshaw Home office or call, and they will arrange collection. Contact Shanette at 046 6224522

brookshaw@imaginet.co.za

COMING SOON

Saturday 17 December – Makana Music Festival. Live performances by Boohle, Lamiez Holworthy, Big Zulu, Mr Thela, Butho Vuthela, DJ Ligwa, Nhunhuza and many more. @ Dlepu Stadium, Makhanda East. Food stalls and cash bar on site. 12:00. From R100 Tickets available at Computicket(Shoprite & Checkers)/Ticketpro

Saturday 17 December – Hot Summer Fling. Presented by Blom’s Entertainment. Featuring Moxii, DJ Haartjies and Altered Noise @ Guido’s Beach Bar, Port Alfred. 14:00 – late. From R50 https://www.quicket.co.za/events/193794-hot-summer-fling/#/

Tuesday 20 December – Eastern Cape’s Finest Comedians: Year-End Series. Ndumiso Lindi, Tats Nkonzo, Khanyisa Bunu, Siya Seya, Mbu Msongwela, Virgil Prins and many more… @ Amazwi (formerly NELM), 25a Worcester Street. Bookings & Info: easterncapesfinestcomedians@gmail.com. Adults R100/ Students R50.

Wednesday 21 December – The Christmas Story & Carols by Candlelight. Presented by the Bathurst Agricultural Society and Port Alfred Hospice. Directed by Corinne Willoughby and Lourens Orsmond. Enjoy delicious food from the charity stalls and a drink at the BAS Bar @ The Bathurst Showgrounds, Bathurst. Gates open for picnics at 17:00. Starts at 18:30. Admission is free. Support Hospice with a donation for your candle.

Saturday 24 December – Ecawa Music Festival. Master KG, Daliwonga, Amaroto (Recee Madlisa & Zuma, Nomfundo Moh, Cairo CPT, Zahara, Betusile Mcinga, Naak Musiq, Monde Fani, Ligwa, and more. Food stalls and cash bar on site @ Mamityi Gidana Stadium, Port Alfred. Tickets from R100. Cooler box: R80. Tickets are available at Computicket (Shoprite, Checkers, Ok Furnishers, U Save)