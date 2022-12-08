What’s on – 9-16 December

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.
POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS
No Heat Restaurant/ Oppiestoep! this week.
Table Too for Friday 9 & Saturday 10 December has been cancelled due to loadshedding
Saturday 10 December
1st Pop-Up Event with Nom
2-course meal & wine pairing
@ Infinity Lounge, 55 New Street
Theme: Rustic look – off-white, beige & brown
On the decks: RS
Hub on site and 360° photobooth
14:00
Limited tickets: Single R300
Couple R550
Monday 12 December
My Craft: Building true worlds in reality
Exhibition by Tayla Mackintosh (MFA student, R.U)
@ Gallery in the Round, The Monument
18:30 for 19:00
THIS WEEK
FRIDAY 9 DECEMBER
Live Music with Leroy
Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop
Drinks specials
@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Undead Generation
Dezemba 2022 Summer Tour
Punk Fusion band from Gqeberha/ PE
@ SSS, 19b New Street
21:00
R40
IG: @UndeadGeneration @FiveSidedRecords
(Always a fun show)
This is House
Presented by Blom’s Entertainment
DJs: Moxii & Alex Tiltmann
@ Guido’s Beach Bar, Port Alfred
21:00
Entry R20
SATURDAY 10 DECEMBER
Parkrun
5km run or walk. Family-friendly. Dogs on leads are welcome.
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free
*Going Yellow!
Small Market & Fundraiser
In Aid of the Home of Joy and Child Welfare Grahamstown
R20 from every car wash will be donated.
Bring in unwanted toys, puzzles, and children’s clothes.
Nappies, toiletries, and food donations are also welcome.
Presented by Home of Joy, We Move it Recycling, Hi-Tec, GHT Trailer Hire, We Wash It & Coffee Lounge, and Blueberry
@ 23 African Street Hub (cnr. Henry Street)
08:00 – 15:00
Potjiekos Day
Hosted by St Mary’s Catholic Church
Fundraiser. White elephant & jumble tables
Bring your gazebo and camp chairs
Come and relax with good food
@ St. Mary’s DCC, Cnr. Fitchat & Albany Rd
Cooking starts at 08:00
R25
The Survivals
Performing popular Reggae songs and some originals.
Presented by Blom’s Entertainment
@ Guido’s Beach Bar, Port Alfred
20:00 – 0:00
Entry R40 (free shot on entry)
SUNDAY 11 DECEMBER
Altered Noise
The local heroes will close off the night, after The Survivals’ set, with Melodic Techno
@ Guido’s Beach Bar, Port Alfred
0:00 – 02:00
R20 entry
TUESDAY 13 DECEMBER
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in. 1 x R50 top-up allowed
WEDNESDAY 14 DECEMBER
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with Michelle
@ SSS, 19b New Street
21:00
Free entry
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
Brookshaw Home is requesting donations for their 2023 fete. Please drop off donations of books, 2nd hand clothing, white elephant goodies, household items, children’s toys, and furniture at the Brookshaw Home office or call, and they will arrange collection. Contact Shanette at 046 6224522
brookshaw@imaginet.co.za
COMING SOON
Saturday 17 December – Makana Music Festival. Live performances by Boohle, Lamiez Holworthy, Big Zulu, Mr Thela, Butho Vuthela, DJ Ligwa, Nhunhuza and many more. @ Dlepu Stadium, Makhanda East. Food stalls and cash bar on site. 12:00. From R100 Tickets available at Computicket(Shoprite & Checkers)/Ticketpro
Saturday 17 December – Hot Summer Fling. Presented by Blom’s Entertainment. Featuring Moxii, DJ Haartjies and Altered Noise @ Guido’s Beach Bar, Port Alfred. 14:00 – late. From R50 https://www.quicket.co.za/events/193794-hot-summer-fling/#/
Tuesday 20 December – Eastern Cape’s Finest Comedians: Year-End Series. Ndumiso Lindi, Tats Nkonzo, Khanyisa Bunu, Siya Seya, Mbu Msongwela, Virgil Prins and many more… @ Amazwi (formerly NELM), 25a Worcester Street. Bookings & Info: easterncapesfinestcomedians@gmail.com. Adults R100/ Students R50.
Wednesday 21 December – The Christmas Story & Carols by Candlelight. Presented by the Bathurst Agricultural Society and Port Alfred Hospice. Directed by Corinne Willoughby and Lourens Orsmond. Enjoy delicious food from the charity stalls and a drink at the BAS Bar @ The Bathurst Showgrounds, Bathurst. Gates open for picnics at 17:00. Starts at 18:30. Admission is free. Support Hospice with a donation for your candle.
Saturday 24 December – Ecawa Music Festival. Master KG, Daliwonga, Amaroto (Recee Madlisa & Zuma, Nomfundo Moh, Cairo CPT, Zahara, Betusile Mcinga, Naak Musiq, Monde Fani, Ligwa, and more. Food stalls and cash bar on site @ Mamityi Gidana Stadium, Port Alfred. Tickets from R100. Cooler box: R80. Tickets are available at Computicket (Shoprite, Checkers, Ok Furnishers, U Save)