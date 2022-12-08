Accom shines as 10-man Willows down Salem

By CHESLEY DANIELS

Willows Cricket Club put up a sterling performance over the weekend with a four-wicket win over defending Champs Salem, despite playing with only ten players.

Allrounder Abner Accom shone with both bat and bowl for the winning side. He struck a match-winning 86 and took 1/29.

Salem batted first and set up a decent 213/9 in their allotted 50 overs. The home side got off to a slow start, but Chris Van der Meulen (24) and Matthew Poole (53) pulled things together at the crease. Willows bowlers bounced back and took crucial wickets in the middle order with some tight bowling and fielding. Salem’s lower order – Bryn Wakeford (41*), Leard King (23) and Michael Van Staden (20) – also produced some valuable cameos towards the end.

Ruwayne Brooks 2/23 (10), Christiano Jasson 2/31 (9), Abner Accom 1/29 (5), Duane Brown 1/42 (10) and Edrich George 1/14 (5) bowled well for Willows.

Willows got off to a bad start in their run chase, but it was the two classy batsmen Romario Fritz (77) and Abner Accom (86) who came to the party, rescued their side and set them up in a good position for a win. Salem bowlers didn’t lay down and launched a mini-comeback. But the experience of Brooks (15) and captain Seviano Jasson (20*) took them over the line for a memorable four-wicket win. Nicholas Zimmerman was the home side’s best bowler, with figures of 4/45 (9).

SOUTHWELL VS STATION HILL

Log leaders Southwell clinched an all-important 206-run bonus point win over their arch-rivals at Southwell. The home side batted first and notched up a mammoth 309/8 (50) on a good batting strip. Dylan Kruger was in fine form with the bat and top scored with a classy 110 runs. Station Hill lost wickets at regular intervals due to disciplined bowling by Southwell bowlers. They were eventually restricted to a mere 103 in the end. Rustin Baartman top-scored with 39, while Adrian Reed took 4/28 for Southwell.

CUYLERVILLE VS MAKANA SONA

Cuylerville dominated the Makhanda side at Shaw Park with a convincing 9-wicket bonus point win. Makana batted first and were tumbled for 97 runs. Mbulelo Dingaan top scored with a fine 40 for the visitors. Richard Beyleveld bowled impressively for his 3/9 for Cuylerville.

The home side wasted no time in chasing down the low target. Charlie Muir was once again in aggressive mode and scored a hurricane 67.

RAINBOWS VS SWALLOWS

Swallows went down to Port Alfred and returned with an impressive yet dominant 10-wicket bonus point win. Rainbows batted first and put up 156 all out. Captain Thanduxolo Shotana batted beautifully for his knock of 96, just missing out on a century. The experience swing bowler Lance September was in devastating form with the ball for Swallows and ended with career-best bowling figures of 6/27.

In their run chase, Swallows openers batted aggressively and were very calm in their approach. Nigel Scheepers scored his highest total for Swallows with an undefeated 73*, while fellow opening partner Renato Visagie also scored a fine half-century.

LATEST LOGS:

GCB 1ST LEAGUE:

Southwell – 36 (8) Sidbury – 35 (8) Cuylerville – 31 (8) Salem – 28 (8) Willows – 28 (8) Rhodes – 28 (12) Station Hill – 12 (8) Makana Sona – 12 (8)

GCB 2ND LEAGUE: