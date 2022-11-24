What’s On – 24 November – 1 December

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.

MAKHANDA EVENTS WEEKLY

POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS

Thursday 3 – 24 November

Art Exhibition: “The Baganda” by Eria Nsubuga ‘SANE”

Presented by Arts of Africa & Global Souths and Rhodes University

Curated by Ruth Simbao

Eria Nsubuga ‘SANE’, originally from Uganda, has held solo exhibitions and participated in group exhibitions internationally. This exhibition consists of drawings, paintings and collage objects which draws on John Roscoe’s book, from 1911, The Baganda: An Account of Their Customs and Beliefs. The works critique “the entanglement of imperialism, Christianity and aesthetics”.

@ RAW Spot Gallery, Arts Lounge, 5 Rhodes Ave

Exhibition Hours

Monday – Friday 10:00 – 16:00

Saturday 10:30 – 13:30

Appointments call +27784122161

Exhibition Info: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q88GLRfEYK7AJnqDivZXzff5nL-Brq9m/view?usp=drivesdk

Thursday 24 November

A Spectre of Commonwealth

Closing event of the Baganda Exhibition

A live art intervention conceived and performed by Sikhumbuzo Makandula with Eria “SANE” Nsubuga

A ‘sonic aesthesis “ performance as a “re-burial” of the British Queen as a way of interogating the Commonwealth, raising questions about colonial archives that exclude African knowledge systems.

17:30 (performance is approx. 30 minutes followed by a Q&A)

@ RAW Spot Gallery, Arts Lounge, 5 Rhodes Ave

Friday 25 November

Looking After

Installation Exhibition by Julia Arbuckle (Rhodes Fine Art Master’s Student)

@ Rhodes University: The School of Art, Somerset Street

18:00 – 20:00

https://envelopedarchive.wordpress.com/

Looking After Exhibition

Friday 25 November

Heat Restaurant

Oppiestoep!

Cape to Cairo

Cape Style Mutton Curry Bunny/ Congolese Garlic Buttered Prawns on Savoury Rice/ Ta’ameya Egyptian Falafel Pita Wrap

Join us on the stoep

BYOB

@ 23 African Street

(cnr. Henry Street)

Serving from 18:00

Wednesday 30 November – Saturday 3 December

Grahamstown Christmas Market

Hosted by the NG Kerk

More than 45 exhibitors

Coffee shop with light meals and sweet treats

@ PJ Olivier Hall, PJ Olivier Hoërskool

(Highly recommended for festive shopping)

Wednesday – Friday 10:00 -19:00

Saturday 09:00 – 15:00

Contact +27814945500

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 24 NOVEMBER

U3A

”Don’t Tangle with Tuskers” – Peter Breetzke

How to act sensibly when encountering elephants @ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

All welcome

Cover R5

Rising Gender Equality

You are all invited to the memorial and candlelight service of the late Luthando Booi (Tilo)

Bring your own candle

@ Soccer City

13:00

Family member, Nwabisa Booi 0649626347

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

Acoustic Café

St Andrew’s Prep Marimba Band

Thabang Stoffel, Anda Zilwa, Shannon Wright & friends

Geoffrey Tracey (traditional healer and teacher)

Featuring indigenous instruments

80s, 90s, modern, and traditional classics

Geoffrey Tracey will demonstrate various instruments including ones that use drones and overtones to create musical interest and trace like moods.

@ The Vic, 8 New Street

18:30

R20/ Concessions R15

__

FRIDAY 25 NOVEMBER

Clothing Sale

Bargains

Men’s, Women’s, and Children’s Wear

@ St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Hill Street

15:15

Contact Helen McCallum 0828136305

New Coin Launch & Reddit’s Poetry

Hosted by Kyle Allan, editor of New Coin will be launching the latest issue of the poetry journal (June 2022)

15:30

The launch will be followed by the monthly Reddit’s Open Mic for local poets

18:00

@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street

Live Music with Leroy

Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop

Drinks specials

@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Bongeezy

Get Schwifty! Volume 2

Presented by Blom’s Entertainment

with Mr Doo and DJ Hartjies

@ SSS, 19b New Street

19:30 – 01:30

R10 Entry (Before 22:00)

R20 Entry (After 22:00)

__

SATURDAY 26 NOVEMBER

Parkrun

5km run or walk. Family friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free

Christ Church Stoep Sale

Christmas trees. Books. All sorts of plants. Sweets for the children.

Father Christmas will be there to hear wish list

@ Grahamstown Properties (next to FNB)

09:00 – 13:00

CD & LP Sale Fundraiser. In aid of AMP (Access Music Project)

AMP provide formal music training to learners from historically disadvantaged schools

All genres of music for sale. Live music. Eats and Drinks

@ Corner of Parker and Henry Street. (The sale will continue under cover at the venue if it rains)

10:00 – 15:00

www.accessmusic.org.za

Contact 0711214081

Township Cruise Experience

Visit Mandisa’s Place, Jazz Corner and Bluetooth and use vouchers to purchase beverages.

At the tshisanyama venue,The Backyard receive a braaipack with assorted meats and a drink. Transport provided

Meet @ Makana Tourism, High Street

R120

Contact 0466223241

The Mental Social Awareness Health Mini Hike/ Walk

Book’ona Reading. Poetry sessions. Food & Drinks.

Open sharing and discussions.

Start @ Amazwi 11:30

Ends @ The Black Power Station

(Book donations always welcome.)

A Pre- Launch: Free From Self by Gcobisa Sihle’sam Maholwana

The author will be sharing from her book. Purchase a copy for R200

@ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road

18:00 for 18:30

More information: +27791051997 or on social media @emphaticgrace

SUNDAY 27 NOVEMBER

Kurt Stone

Backing vocals Selena Grant

Asada-style braai with veg and dessert – R195pp

R100 in the jar for musicians

@ Langholm Country Estate & Game Lodge, R67

For bookings/ enquiries: Johan 0835281816

Melissa 0767301399

MONDAY 28 NOVEMBER

Book Launch: Treading a Delicate Tightrope by Mike Burton

Set during the liberation struggle of the1980’s

A personal account of the educational issues faced by a principal at All Saint’s College, Eastern Cape

Book for sale R200

@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street

17:30 for 18:00

Sarah@nisc.co.za

TUESDAY 29 NOVEMBER

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy in. 1 x R50 top up allowed

Champs Pool Competition

Win cool prizes. Not to be missed.

@ Champs Action Bar, Scotts Ave

Registration starts at 18:00

Competition starts at 19:00

R20 to take part

Pub Quiz

Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/ person

Table bookings 0466225002

(Very popular. Book your table.)

__

WEDNESDAY 30 NOVEMBER

The Fort England & The Corner House

Annual General Meeting

@ Hayton Place, Hill Street (opposite Kelston Isuzu)

14:00

Contact: Jill Rothman 046 6223994

Meg Hartzenberg 046 6223658

All welcome

Albany Club Steak Night

Christmas Edition

LED poi show by Richard Blom 18:00 – 19:00

Gordon Phillips performs old school Rock n Roll 19:00 – 23:00

Christmas hats will be provided

Drinks specials

250g rump steak R80

500g rump steak R120

Steak served with homemade potato bake

Malva pudding & custard R50

Place orders by 12:00, Monday 28 November

Booking essential

17:00 – 23:30

Wednesday Dart Night

Wild Cats Darts Club

Order boerie rolls before 10:00 on Wednesday, R20 each

@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den

18:30 for 19:00

Charmaine 0646521435

R10/ player

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00

(Very popular. Get there early)

Free entry

__

THURSDAY 1 DECEMBER

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

Carols by Candlelight

Presented by The Rotary Club of Grahamstown

(For the 69th time)

Please bring toys for distribution to less fortunate children

Cash proceeds to go to: George Dickerson Pre-Primary and Care hugs ECD Centre

@ The Cathedral of St Michael & St George

19:00

Children who want to take part as angels, shepherds or kings please arrive by 18:15. Costumes will be provided. No rehearsal required.

Entrance R10 (Donations welcome)

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Brookshaw Home is requesting donations for their 2023 fete. Please drop off donations of books, 2nd hand clothing, white elephant goodies, household items, children’s toys, and furniture at the Brookshaw Home office or call and they will arrange collection. Contact Shanette 046 6224522

brookshaw@imaginet.co.za

COMING SOON

Saturday 3 December – Christmas Chess Extravaganza. Presented by SEMCCYA. 7 rounds. @ Duna Library, Joza. Categories C & D (Development) 10:00 Registration: Free. To register call/ WhatsApp 0638895990

Saturday 3 December – The Weird and Wonderful World of South African Frogs by herpetologist & evolutionary biologist, Chad Keates. @ Pike’s Post, Bathurst Agricultural Museum. 10:00. For more info contact: friendofwatersmeeting@gmail.com

Sunday 4 December – Sounds & Words of Remembrance: Honouring Nelson Mandela

Brought to you by South Africa/ America Music Exchange and Education Africa

Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra, choir, Jazz, and African Music soloists in Gauteng

Imbumba Freedom Orchestra in Makhanda. Performing “His Day is Done” composed by Ed Sarath. Based on the Maya Angelou poem dedicated to Madiba. Featuring artists: iconic Dizu Plaatjies and USA Jazz violin sensation, Regina Carter as well as the famous Education Africa Marimba Hubs Programme. @ The Guy Butler Theatre, the Monument.15:00. R100 unreserved. R60 pensioners. https://www.ticketpros.co.za/portal/web/index/php/parent_event/25fd9d1e-8ae8-96af-a1f7-636258aa4aee?

For block bookings contact: joan@educationafrica.org

Friday 9 December – Undead Generation: Dezemba 2022 Summer Tour. Punk fusion band (Really fun; check them out) @ SSS, 19b New Street. 21:00. R40 @UndeadGeneration @FiveSidedRecords

Saturday 10 December – Going Yellow! Presented by Home of Joy, We Move it Recycling, Hi-Tec, GHT Trailer Hire, and We Wash It & Coffee Lounge. In Aid of the Home of Joy and Child Welfare Grahamstown. Bring in unwanted toys, puzzles, and children’s clothes. Nappies, toiletries, and food donations are also welcome.