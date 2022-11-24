What’s On – 24 November – 1 December

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.
MAKHANDA EVENTS WEEKLY
POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/ REPEAT EVENTS
Thursday 3 – 24 November
Art Exhibition: “The Baganda” by Eria Nsubuga ‘SANE”
Presented by Arts of Africa & Global Souths and Rhodes University
Curated by Ruth Simbao
Eria Nsubuga ‘SANE’, originally from Uganda, has held solo exhibitions and participated in group exhibitions internationally. This exhibition consists of drawings, paintings and collage objects which draws on John Roscoe’s book, from 1911, The Baganda: An Account of Their Customs and Beliefs. The works critique “the entanglement of imperialism, Christianity and aesthetics”.
@ RAW Spot Gallery, Arts Lounge, 5 Rhodes Ave
Exhibition Hours
Monday – Friday 10:00 – 16:00
Saturday 10:30 – 13:30
Appointments call +27784122161
Exhibition Info: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q88GLRfEYK7AJnqDivZXzff5nL-Brq9m/view?usp=drivesdk
Thursday 24 November
A Spectre of Commonwealth
Closing event of the Baganda Exhibition
A live art intervention conceived and performed by Sikhumbuzo Makandula with Eria “SANE” Nsubuga
A ‘sonic aesthesis “ performance as a “re-burial” of the British Queen as a way of interogating the Commonwealth, raising questions about colonial archives that exclude African knowledge systems.
17:30 (performance is approx. 30 minutes followed by a Q&A)
@ RAW Spot Gallery, Arts Lounge, 5 Rhodes Ave
Friday 25 November
Looking After
Installation Exhibition by Julia Arbuckle (Rhodes Fine Art Master’s Student)
@ Rhodes University: The School of Art, Somerset Street
18:00 – 20:00
https://envelopedarchive.wordpress.com/
Friday 25 November
Heat Restaurant
Oppiestoep!
Cape to Cairo
Cape Style Mutton Curry Bunny/ Congolese Garlic Buttered Prawns on Savoury Rice/ Ta’ameya Egyptian Falafel Pita Wrap
Join us on the stoep
BYOB
@ 23 African Street
(cnr. Henry Street)
Serving from 18:00
Wednesday 30 November – Saturday 3 December
Grahamstown Christmas Market
Hosted by the NG Kerk
More than 45 exhibitors
Coffee shop with light meals and sweet treats
@ PJ Olivier Hall, PJ Olivier Hoërskool
(Highly recommended for festive shopping)
Wednesday – Friday 10:00 -19:00
Saturday 09:00 – 15:00
Contact +27814945500
THIS WEEK
THURSDAY 24 NOVEMBER
U3A
”Don’t Tangle with Tuskers” – Peter Breetzke
How to act sensibly when encountering elephants @ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
All welcome
Cover R5
Rising Gender Equality
You are all invited to the memorial and candlelight service of the late Luthando Booi (Tilo)
Bring your own candle
@ Soccer City
13:00
Family member, Nwabisa Booi 0649626347
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
Acoustic Café
St Andrew’s Prep Marimba Band
Thabang Stoffel, Anda Zilwa, Shannon Wright & friends
Geoffrey Tracey (traditional healer and teacher)
Featuring indigenous instruments
80s, 90s, modern, and traditional classics
Geoffrey Tracey will demonstrate various instruments including ones that use drones and overtones to create musical interest and trace like moods.
@ The Vic, 8 New Street
18:30
R20/ Concessions R15
__
FRIDAY 25 NOVEMBER
Clothing Sale
Bargains
Men’s, Women’s, and Children’s Wear
@ St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Hill Street
15:15
Contact Helen McCallum 0828136305
New Coin Launch & Reddit’s Poetry
Hosted by Kyle Allan, editor of New Coin will be launching the latest issue of the poetry journal (June 2022)
15:30
The launch will be followed by the monthly Reddit’s Open Mic for local poets
18:00
@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street
Live Music with Leroy
Neo Soul, Afro Jazz, and Pop
Drinks specials
@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street
19:00 – 21:00
Bongeezy
Get Schwifty! Volume 2
Presented by Blom’s Entertainment
with Mr Doo and DJ Hartjies
@ SSS, 19b New Street
19:30 – 01:30
R10 Entry (Before 22:00)
R20 Entry (After 22:00)
__
SATURDAY 26 NOVEMBER
Parkrun
5km run or walk. Family friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free
Christ Church Stoep Sale
Christmas trees. Books. All sorts of plants. Sweets for the children.
Father Christmas will be there to hear wish list
@ Grahamstown Properties (next to FNB)
09:00 – 13:00
CD & LP Sale Fundraiser. In aid of AMP (Access Music Project)
AMP provide formal music training to learners from historically disadvantaged schools
All genres of music for sale. Live music. Eats and Drinks
@ Corner of Parker and Henry Street. (The sale will continue under cover at the venue if it rains)
10:00 – 15:00
www.accessmusic.org.za
Contact 0711214081
Township Cruise Experience
Visit Mandisa’s Place, Jazz Corner and Bluetooth and use vouchers to purchase beverages.
At the tshisanyama venue,The Backyard receive a braaipack with assorted meats and a drink. Transport provided
Meet @ Makana Tourism, High Street
R120
Contact 0466223241
The Mental Social Awareness Health Mini Hike/ Walk
Book’ona Reading. Poetry sessions. Food & Drinks.
Open sharing and discussions.
Start @ Amazwi 11:30
Ends @ The Black Power Station
(Book donations always welcome.)
A Pre- Launch: Free From Self by Gcobisa Sihle’sam Maholwana
The author will be sharing from her book. Purchase a copy for R200
@ The Black Power Station, Rautenbach Road
18:00 for 18:30
More information: +27791051997 or on social media @emphaticgrace
SUNDAY 27 NOVEMBER
Kurt Stone
Backing vocals Selena Grant
Asada-style braai with veg and dessert – R195pp
R100 in the jar for musicians
@ Langholm Country Estate & Game Lodge, R67
For bookings/ enquiries: Johan 0835281816
Melissa 0767301399
MONDAY 28 NOVEMBER
Book Launch: Treading a Delicate Tightrope by Mike Burton
Set during the liberation struggle of the1980’s
A personal account of the educational issues faced by a principal at All Saint’s College, Eastern Cape
Book for sale R200
@ Amazwi, 25a Worcester Street
17:30 for 18:00
Sarah@nisc.co.za
TUESDAY 29 NOVEMBER
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy in. 1 x R50 top up allowed
Champs Pool Competition
Win cool prizes. Not to be missed.
@ Champs Action Bar, Scotts Ave
Registration starts at 18:00
Competition starts at 19:00
R20 to take part
Pub Quiz
Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/ person
Table bookings 0466225002
(Very popular. Book your table.)
__
WEDNESDAY 30 NOVEMBER
The Fort England & The Corner House
Annual General Meeting
@ Hayton Place, Hill Street (opposite Kelston Isuzu)
14:00
Contact: Jill Rothman 046 6223994
Meg Hartzenberg 046 6223658
All welcome
Albany Club Steak Night
Christmas Edition
LED poi show by Richard Blom 18:00 – 19:00
Gordon Phillips performs old school Rock n Roll 19:00 – 23:00
Christmas hats will be provided
Drinks specials
250g rump steak R80
500g rump steak R120
Steak served with homemade potato bake
Malva pudding & custard R50
Place orders by 12:00, Monday 28 November
Booking essential
17:00 – 23:30
Wednesday Dart Night
Wild Cats Darts Club
Order boerie rolls before 10:00 on Wednesday, R20 each
@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den
18:30 for 19:00
Charmaine 0646521435
R10/ player
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with Michelle
@ SSS, 19b New Street
21:00
(Very popular. Get there early)
Free entry
__
THURSDAY 1 DECEMBER
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
Carols by Candlelight
Presented by The Rotary Club of Grahamstown
(For the 69th time)
Please bring toys for distribution to less fortunate children
Cash proceeds to go to: George Dickerson Pre-Primary and Care hugs ECD Centre
@ The Cathedral of St Michael & St George
19:00
Children who want to take part as angels, shepherds or kings please arrive by 18:15. Costumes will be provided. No rehearsal required.
Entrance R10 (Donations welcome)
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
Brookshaw Home is requesting donations for their 2023 fete. Please drop off donations of books, 2nd hand clothing, white elephant goodies, household items, children’s toys, and furniture at the Brookshaw Home office or call and they will arrange collection. Contact Shanette 046 6224522
brookshaw@imaginet.co.za
COMING SOON
Saturday 3 December – Christmas Chess Extravaganza. Presented by SEMCCYA. 7 rounds. @ Duna Library, Joza. Categories C & D (Development) 10:00 Registration: Free. To register call/ WhatsApp 0638895990
Saturday 3 December – The Weird and Wonderful World of South African Frogs by herpetologist & evolutionary biologist, Chad Keates. @ Pike’s Post, Bathurst Agricultural Museum. 10:00. For more info contact: friendofwatersmeeting@gmail.com
Sunday 4 December – Sounds & Words of Remembrance: Honouring Nelson Mandela
Brought to you by South Africa/ America Music Exchange and Education Africa
Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra, choir, Jazz, and African Music soloists in Gauteng
Imbumba Freedom Orchestra in Makhanda. Performing “His Day is Done” composed by Ed Sarath. Based on the Maya Angelou poem dedicated to Madiba. Featuring artists: iconic Dizu Plaatjies and USA Jazz violin sensation, Regina Carter as well as the famous Education Africa Marimba Hubs Programme. @ The Guy Butler Theatre, the Monument.15:00. R100 unreserved. R60 pensioners. https://www.ticketpros.co.za/portal/web/index/php/parent_event/25fd9d1e-8ae8-96af-a1f7-636258aa4aee?
For block bookings contact: joan@educationafrica.org
Friday 9 December – Undead Generation: Dezemba 2022 Summer Tour. Punk fusion band (Really fun; check them out) @ SSS, 19b New Street. 21:00. R40 @UndeadGeneration @FiveSidedRecords
Saturday 10 December – Going Yellow! Presented by Home of Joy, We Move it Recycling, Hi-Tec, GHT Trailer Hire, and We Wash It & Coffee Lounge. In Aid of the Home of Joy and Child Welfare Grahamstown. Bring in unwanted toys, puzzles, and children’s clothes. Nappies, toiletries, and food donations are also welcome.