Nine teams – one community

By ROD AMNER

The legendary Fabian Juries Community Fun Day will kick off at the Oval Sports Ground at 8.45 am on Saturday, 26 November, featuring ’10s’ rugby and netball teams from nine community areas in the city.

Excited team representatives accepted rugby and netball kit from a representative of sponsor Xola Goba at a joyful ceremony on Thursday night.

The tournament is hosted by the Grahamstown Brumbies Rugby Club, part of the South Eastern Districts Rugby sub-Union (SEDRU).

The event, first held in 2013, is designed to bring Makhanda’s communities closer together, encourage youth to play sports in local clubs, and raise funds.

A representative of defending champions Ghost Town Lions receives her team’s netball kit from Gold Rush manager Xola Goba at a ceremony on Thursday night. Photo: Rod Amner

Vukani rugby and netball kit. Vergenoeg Eagles rugby kit. Vergenoeg Eagles netball kit. Tantyi Rangers netball and rugby kit. Joza Rugby kit. Joza Queens netball kit. Hoogenoeg White Bulls rugby kit. Hoogenoeg White Bulls netball kit. Fingo Villagers rugby kit. Fingo Villagers netball kit. Curry Park Rebels netball and rugby kit. Sellotape Wild Cats rugby jersey. Nine community teams will compete at the Gold Rush Fabian Juries Community Fun Day on Saturday. Photos: Rod Amner