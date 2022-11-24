Nine teams – one community

By ROD AMNER
The legendary Fabian Juries Community Fun Day will kick off at the Oval Sports Ground at 8.45 am on Saturday, 26 November, featuring ’10s’ rugby and netball teams from nine community areas in the city.
Excited team representatives accepted rugby and netball kit from a representative of sponsor Xola Goba at a joyful ceremony on Thursday night.
The tournament is hosted by the Grahamstown Brumbies Rugby Club, part of the South Eastern Districts Rugby sub-Union (SEDRU).
The event, first held in 2013, is designed to bring Makhanda’s communities closer together, encourage youth to play sports in local clubs, and raise funds.