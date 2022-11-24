How to stay healthy this holiday season

By SHANNON SKAE, health and life coach at Revive with Shan

It’s no secret that the festive season means lots of treats, spending money, having fun with friends, alcohol, and many other jolly activities. These can worry some who have worked hard all year and feel like they cannot fit their healthy lifestyle in during holidays. This is not true, and this article will feature some tips and tricks to maintain a healthy lifestyle while still enjoying the festivities.

What to do to stay healthy:

stack your plate up with lots of fruit and veggies even if you go out to restaurants or have friends over – make sure you still get your 5 a day in;

drink lots and lots of water;

try to find the least processed version of everything – look for labels on the food that have the least amount of ingredients;

try to keep going to the gym or at least get out for a run or walk as much as you can;

take immune boosters – we have been moving full speed during the year so as soon as we slow down, we may get sick;

enjoy time with family and friends;

indulge a little – having some fun will not ruin your healthy lifestyle;

try to make homemade foods rather than store-bought ones;

eat only one plate of food – try not to go back for seconds;

slow down during your meals – talk to other people, enjoy your time with your family;

try to get a good night’s sleep every night;

don’t skip meals if you do indulge – try to make most of your meals healthy;

look after your mental health – self-care is important too;

take time for facials, getting your nails done, playing your favourite sports, going to the beach and so on.

Whatever you do. Enjoy the holiday festivities, and remember we can start again next year. Healthy living is a process and a journey – you will not have completely ruined everything by indulging and enjoying your holidays!