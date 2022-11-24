AMP blows the roof off Amazwi

Access Music Project’s (AMP) end-of-year concert at Amazwi on Saturday, 19 November, was a marvel.

AMP thanked the AMP learners for all their hard work this year.

“A huge thanks to the following institutions and individuals for making the concert and logistics happen: Amazwi (South African Museum of Literature), Elijah Moleseng Madiba, Yandisa Fihlane Ntleki, Jobst Bodenstein (for the beautiful photos we are posting here), Richard Gush, Anelisa Calu, and Sisipho Mangete.

“Last but not least, thank you to our AMP staff and teachers – for everything they did on the day and for preparing learners for the concert!”