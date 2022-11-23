Makana Tourism plans for post-pandemic tourism expansion at AGM

By STAFF REPORTER

The upcoming Makana Tourism AGM on Thursday, 24 November, will plan for the anticipated expansion of post-pandemic tourism and lay foundations for more resilience and sustainability in tackling future challenges.

Makana Tourism’s Prudence Mini said pandemic patterns showed that consumers rushed out after each coronavirus wave, eager to splurge on flights, hotels, and entertainment. The same is anticipated as the pandemic recedes.

“Travel experts have seen a change in spending patterns post-pandemic. After being stuck indoors for so long, people find that there is no time like the present to travel! It’s now or never,” Mini said.

AGM details:

Date: Thursday, 24 November 2022

Time: 12h00 – 15h30

Venue: The Monument restaurant, first floor

You can RSVP in the following ways:

Email: director@grahamstown.co.za

Tel: 046 622 3241