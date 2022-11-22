Indigent registration campaign kicks off in Riebeek East

Riebeek East residents came out in numbers to participate in the indigent registration launch on Tuesday, 22 November 2022.

Makana Municipality is updating its indigent register, a process that will end on 8 March 2023.

On Wednesday, 23 November, the campaign heads to Hoogenoeg, starting at 9 am and finishing at 3 pm. On Monday, 28 and Tuesday, 29 November, it will move to Noluthando Hall in Ward 2 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Only households with a combined income less than or equivalent to two SASSA old age pensions (2 x R1 980 per month = R3960) qualify for indigent support.

The following supporting documents must be submitted together with the application form:

Certified copy of ID (applicant and spouse). For those who are employed, proof of income (SASSA letter, salary advice or three months’ bank statement, or an affidavit from the SAPS). A letter of authority and death certificate if the owner is deceased.

Further information can be requested from Gcobisa Stuurman at 046 603 6213.