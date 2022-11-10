What’s on 10-17 November

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.
MAKHANDA EVENTS WEEKLY
POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS
Friday 11 November
Rhodes Fine Art Graduate Exhibition 2022
(One night only!)
Mivuyo Dalasile. Kate Duke. Jascy-Leigh Edom. Anneri Erasmus. Chante Mommsen. Emily Lacon-Allin. Caryn Le Kay. Muyon Mafulu. Siphesihle Masondo. Leroy Payne. Daniel Retief. Wande Titi.
@ The Monument
17:30
Friday 11 November
Heat Restaurant
Oppiestoep!
Portuguese
Join us on the stoep
BYOB
@ 23 African Street
Serving from 18:00
Thursday 3 – 24 November
Art Exhibition: “The Baganda” by Eria Nsubuga ‘SANE”
Presented by Arts of Africa & Global Souths and Rhodes University
Curated by Ruth Simbao
Eria Nsubuga ‘SANE’, originally from Uganda, has held solo exhibitions and participated in group exhibitions internationally. This exhibition consists of drawings, paintings and collage objects which draws on John Roscoe’s book, from 1911, The Baganda: An Account of Their Customs and Beliefs. The works critique “the entanglement of imperialism, Christianity and aesthetics”.
@ RAW Spot Gallery, Arts Lounge, 5 Rhodes Ave
Exhibition Hours
Monday – Friday 10:00 – 16:00
Saturday 10:30 – 13:30
Appointments call +27784122161
Exhibition Info: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q88GLRfEYK7AJnqDivZXzff5nL-Brq9m/view?usp=drivesdk
THIS WEEK
THURSDAY 10 NOVEMBER
U3A
“Food for Thought” (part 1)
By Sirion Robertson
A physiological look at nutrition: fad diets, food supplements, vitamins, dehydration, drugs, etc.
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
All welcome
Cover R5
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
Acoustic Café
Three Versions of Steve Prevec
Country, Folk, and Blues/ Jazz
@ The Vic, 8 New Street
18:30
R20/ Concessions R15
_____
FRIDAY 11 NOVEMBER
Marcia Moon
Alternative Folk
https://youtu.be/GTriv5kB
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:00
R40
_____
SATURDAY 12 NOVEMBER
Parkrun
5km run or walk. Family friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
08:00
Free
Movement Dance School’s Mary
(Classical Ballet, Tap Dancing and Modern Ballet)
The story of Mary and, a young carpenter, Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem under the watchful eyes of Roman soldiers.
@ The Guy Butler Theatre, The Monument
18:00
Tickets: 0844196450
Adults R80. Scholars R70.
_____
SUNDAY 13 NOVEMBER
Makana Community Orchestra: Inaugural Concert
Music for and by its citizens
Musicians from a variety of backgrounds and ages playing an eclectic assortment of family friendly pieces
@ The Cathedral, Makhanda
12:00
Tickets: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/195803-makana-community-orchestra-inaugral-concert/?ref=events-list#/
R50
_____
TUESDAY 15 NOVEMBER
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy in. 1 x R50 top up allowed
Champs Pool Competition
Win cool prizes. Not to be missed.
@ Champs Action Bar, Scotts Ave
Registration starts at 18:00
Competition starts at 19:00
R20 to take part
Pub Quiz
Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
18:30 for 19:00
R40/ person
Table bookings 0466225002
(Very popular. Book your table.)
_____
WEDNESDAY 16 NOVEMBER
Wednesday Dart Night
Wild Cats Darts Club
Order boerie rolls before 10:00 on Wednesday, R20 each
@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den
18:30 for 19:00
Charmaine 0646521435
R10/ player
Karaoke
Sing your heart out with Michelle
@ SSS, 19b New Street
21:00
(Very popular. Get there early)
Free entry
_____
THURSDAY 17 NOVEMBER
U3A
“Food for Thought” (part 2)
By Sirion Robertson
A physiological look at nutrition: fad diets, food supplements, vitamins, dehydration, drugs, etc.
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
10:00 – 11:00
All welcome
Cover R5
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
All welcome
Sheila Hicks: 0834423322
R15 non-members/ R10 members
_____
COMING SOON
Saturday 19 November – Showcase 2022 Wanderings. Presented by Sirenskyscraper dance Studio @ Rhodes University Theatre, 11:00 and 18:00. Adults R60. U/12 R30. Bookings: wanderings2022@admin
Friday 25 November – Looking After. Installation Exhibition by Julia Arbuckle (Rhodes Fine Art Master’s Student) @ Rhodes University: The School of Art, Somerset Street. 18:00 – 20:00
Saturday 26 November – CD & LP Sale Fundraiser. In aid of AMP (Access Music Project) who provide formal music training to learners from historically disadvantaged schools. All genres of music for sale. Live music. Eats and Drinks. @ Corner of Parker and Henry Street. (The sale will continue under cover at the venue if it rains) 10:00 – 15:00. www.accessmusic.org.za 0711214081
Wednesday 30 November – Saturday 3 December: Grahamstown Christmas Market @ PJ Olivier Hall, PJ Olivier Hoërskool. Contact +27814945500 (Highly recommended for festive shopping)
Friday 9 December – Undead Generation: Dezemba 2022 Summer Tour. Punk fusion band (Really fun; check them out) @ SSS, 19b New Street. 21:00. R40 @UndeadGeneration @FiveSidedRecords
Saturday 10 December – Going Yellow! Presented by Home of Joy, We Move it Recycling, Hi-Tec, GHT Trailer Hire, and We Wash It & Coffee Lounge. In Aid of the Home of Joy and Child Welfare Grahamstown. Bring in unwanted toys, puzzles, and children’s clothes. Nappies, toiletries, and food donations also welcome.