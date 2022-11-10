What’s on 10-17 November

A big shout-out to MEW for these listings.

MAKHANDA EVENTS WEEKLY

POP UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS

Friday 11 November

Rhodes Fine Art Graduate Exhibition 2022

(One night only!)

Mivuyo Dalasile. Kate Duke. Jascy-Leigh Edom. Anneri Erasmus. Chante Mommsen. Emily Lacon-Allin. Caryn Le Kay. Muyon Mafulu. Siphesihle Masondo. Leroy Payne. Daniel Retief. Wande Titi.

@ The Monument

17:30

Friday 11 November

Heat Restaurant

Oppiestoep!

Portuguese

Join us on the stoep

BYOB

@ 23 African Street

Serving from 18:00

Thursday 3 – 24 November

Art Exhibition: “The Baganda” by Eria Nsubuga ‘SANE”

Presented by Arts of Africa & Global Souths and Rhodes University

Curated by Ruth Simbao

Eria Nsubuga ‘SANE’, originally from Uganda, has held solo exhibitions and participated in group exhibitions internationally. This exhibition consists of drawings, paintings and collage objects which draws on John Roscoe’s book, from 1911, The Baganda: An Account of Their Customs and Beliefs. The works critique “the entanglement of imperialism, Christianity and aesthetics”.

@ RAW Spot Gallery, Arts Lounge, 5 Rhodes Ave

Exhibition Hours

Monday – Friday 10:00 – 16:00

Saturday 10:30 – 13:30

Appointments call +27784122161

Exhibition Info: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q88GLRfEYK7AJnqDivZXzff5nL-Brq9m/view?usp=drivesdk

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 10 NOVEMBER

U3A

“Food for Thought” (part 1)

By Sirion Robertson

A physiological look at nutrition: fad diets, food supplements, vitamins, dehydration, drugs, etc.

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

All welcome

Cover R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

Acoustic Café

Three Versions of Steve Prevec

Country, Folk, and Blues/ Jazz

@ The Vic, 8 New Street

18:30

R20/ Concessions R15

_____

FRIDAY 11 NOVEMBER

Marcia Moon

Alternative Folk

https://youtu.be/GTriv5kB

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:00

R40

_____

SATURDAY 12 NOVEMBER

Parkrun

5km run or walk. Family friendly. Dogs on leads welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

08:00

Free

Movement Dance School’s Mary

(Classical Ballet, Tap Dancing and Modern Ballet)

The story of Mary and, a young carpenter, Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem under the watchful eyes of Roman soldiers.

@ The Guy Butler Theatre, The Monument

18:00

Tickets: 0844196450

Adults R80. Scholars R70.

_____

SUNDAY 13 NOVEMBER

Makana Community Orchestra: Inaugural Concert

Music for and by its citizens

Musicians from a variety of backgrounds and ages playing an eclectic assortment of family friendly pieces

@ The Cathedral, Makhanda

12:00

Tickets: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/195803-makana-community-orchestra-inaugral-concert/?ref=events-list#/

R50

_____

TUESDAY 15 NOVEMBER

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy in. 1 x R50 top up allowed

Champs Pool Competition

Win cool prizes. Not to be missed.

@ Champs Action Bar, Scotts Ave

Registration starts at 18:00

Competition starts at 19:00

R20 to take part

Pub Quiz

Stretch your brain cells… Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

18:30 for 19:00

R40/ person

Table bookings 0466225002

(Very popular. Book your table.)

_____

WEDNESDAY 16 NOVEMBER

Wednesday Dart Night

Wild Cats Darts Club

Order boerie rolls before 10:00 on Wednesday, R20 each

@ Graeme Club, Leopard’s Den

18:30 for 19:00

Charmaine 0646521435

R10/ player

Karaoke

Sing your heart out with Michelle

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00

(Very popular. Get there early)

Free entry

_____

THURSDAY 17 NOVEMBER

U3A

“Food for Thought” (part 2)

By Sirion Robertson

A physiological look at nutrition: fad diets, food supplements, vitamins, dehydration, drugs, etc.

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

10:00 – 11:00

All welcome

Cover R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

All welcome

Sheila Hicks: 0834423322

R15 non-members/ R10 members

_____

COMING SOON

Saturday 19 November – Showcase 2022 Wanderings. Presented by Sirenskyscraper dance Studio @ Rhodes University Theatre, 11:00 and 18:00. Adults R60. U/12 R30. Bookings: wanderings2022@admin

Friday 25 November – Looking After. Installation Exhibition by Julia Arbuckle (Rhodes Fine Art Master’s Student) @ Rhodes University: The School of Art, Somerset Street. 18:00 – 20:00

Saturday 26 November – CD & LP Sale Fundraiser. In aid of AMP (Access Music Project) who provide formal music training to learners from historically disadvantaged schools. All genres of music for sale. Live music. Eats and Drinks. @ Corner of Parker and Henry Street. (The sale will continue under cover at the venue if it rains) 10:00 – 15:00. www.accessmusic.org.za 0711214081

Wednesday 30 November – Saturday 3 December: Grahamstown Christmas Market @ PJ Olivier Hall, PJ Olivier Hoërskool. Contact +27814945500 (Highly recommended for festive shopping)

Friday 9 December – Undead Generation: Dezemba 2022 Summer Tour. Punk fusion band (Really fun; check them out) @ SSS, 19b New Street. 21:00. R40 @UndeadGeneration @FiveSidedRecords

Saturday 10 December – Going Yellow! Presented by Home of Joy, We Move it Recycling, Hi-Tec, GHT Trailer Hire, and We Wash It & Coffee Lounge. In Aid of the Home of Joy and Child Welfare Grahamstown. Bring in unwanted toys, puzzles, and children’s clothes. Nappies, toiletries, and food donations also welcome.