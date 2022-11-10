A love letter to all the womxn who feel they are not enough

By SHANNON SKAE, health and life coach at Revive with Shan

This is a letter to all the womxn out there who feel that they aren’t worthy. I want to start off by saying that I am proud of you for powering through life for as long as you have. Life is tough, it is demanding, and often cruel. You keep your head up, you wear your crown, and you continue to push through, and so I want to tell you how inspired I am by you.

If you are feeling down, feeling sad, heartbroken, and unworthy just know that I am here believing in you. I am here rooting for you. I want you to succeed. I want you to have love. I want you to feel powerful. I want you to live the best life you can because you deserve it.

You are strong. You are enough. You do not need anyone else to dictate your life. You are not broken. You are brave for living in a world that tries to break you day in and day out. You are a soldier, a survivor. Well done for making it this far. Whatever trials and tribulations you have had in your life whether it’s a breakup, the death of someone close to you, an illness, a toxic relationship, the ending of a friendship, a change in jobs etc., you are strong enough to get through it. Feel the emotions, and know that you will heal, you will grow, and you will continue to be spectacular.

Your flaws, all of them, are just perfect. They are what make you unique and make you “you”. It’s okay for you to feel different, to be different, don’t be ashamed of who you are. Own it. You are truly amazing in all your magnificent glory.

Sometimes I know you are hard on yourself for the mistakes you make, and that is okay. You are human. You should be unapologetically human. Mistakes are lessons.

If no one else has told you today that you are phenomenal then I am here to tell you that you are. Believe in yourself as I believe in you. Keep showing up and telling the world who is boss. Don’t let anyone ever make you feel less than who you are because you are important, you are special, and you are the only you that there is. Don’t take that for granted. There is no one else in this world like you.

Just know dear reader that I see you and I see your value.