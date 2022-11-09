Rhodes graduate is the 2022 Distell National Playwright 

Sibongakonke Mama, 33, had never written a play before she submitted her winning work Ibuhlungu le Ndawo and was sincerely shocked to discover she had won the 2022 Distell National Playwright Competition.

Currently based in Johannesburg and working as an investigative journalist, Mama holds an MA in Creative Writing from Rhodes University, graduating cum laude. Born in Gcuwa, Eastern Cape, she also studied journalism at Rhodes and the University of the Witwatersrand.

Mama was celebrated alongside her fellow finalists Scout Fynn, Nkamogeleng (Nkamo) Lebeloane, Stephanie Jenkins and Nokuthula Mkwanazi when the winning script was announced at an ceremony at Van Ryn’s Distillery in Stellenbosch, Cape Town.

Distell’s Phumza Rengqe, National Arts Festival’s Nobesuthu Rayi, finalists Scout Fynn and Stephanie Jenkins, Sibongakonke Mama, Monaheng Vice Motshabi, finalists Nkamogeleng Lebeloane and Nokuthula Mkwanazi, National Arts Festival’s Monica Newton and Distell’s Simone Benjamin.

She pocketed R25 000 and was given the opportunity to have her very first play staged at the 2023 National Arts Festival. She will be mentored in fine-tuning her script and preparing it for the stage.

Interview with Sibongakonke Mama by NWABISA MOYO

Moyo: Can you tell us a bit about yourself and your upbringing?

Mama: I’m a writer and music lover from Gcuwa. I grew up there and in Cape Town, and I am now based in Johannesburg. In addition to playing outside, I kept myself busy reading and writing as a kid. I had books before I could read properly. I had a chalkboard through which I taught invisible pupils, and in various parts of my home, there were A5 books of my scribblings.

Q: What inspired Ibuhlungu le ndawo?

A: Ibuhlungu le ndawo (“This place is sad”) is inspired by the themes and questions around ‘home’ and ‘belonging’, which seemed to have come into the spotlight last year in the literature, music, and people I interacted with, as well as within my own life.

Q: What motivated you to enter your play into the competition, despite this being the first play you have ever written?

A: My friend, Thandi Ntuli, sent me the application callout after I’d shared with her, rather wistfully during a hike, my desire to write a play. I found it hilarious that she sent me a callout for an entire competition when I’d told her that I didn’t even know how to write a play. So Thandi motivated me first – I entered because I was tickled and intrigued by her belief that I could enter a whole competition. I also wanted to challenge myself to write a play, and I was curious how my voice and approach would be received by those who know the theatre.

Q: How did you feel when you found out that your first-ever play won such a prestigious competition?

A: I was completely dumbfounded, and I still am. I kept laughing and repeating to myself, “This is silly.” I keep going back to conversations I had with friends about why I kept pushing myself to keep writing even though the odds were against me – and in those conversations, I never entertained the possibility of winning. So I’m still working on believing it.

Q: Can you tell us what the play is about?

A: The play is about searching for the ideas of ‘home’ and ‘belonging’ and what happens when these ideas come up against (questions of) selfhood and what home is (or isn’t). A woman’s home is interrupted and disrupted, and she must navigate protecting the home or protecting herself when the two aren’t always necessarily mutually inclusive.

Q: How would you describe the journey of creating the play?

A: Painful. I was going through a difficult time. I had a deadline, yet I didn’t know how to write a play. Writing a play while learning how to write a play was excruciating. Listening to the characters, and the real lives that inspired the story, was also emotionally taxing. I tried many times to abandon the play – and almost dropped out of the competition twice – but it just wouldn’t leave me alone. That on its own was tormenting. I was filled with love and awe for myself when I submitted the script because of my mammoth feat of endurance. I couldn’t believe I got to what felt like a ‘finishing’, even though I didn’t know if the play was ‘done’ enough, let alone good enough. I never knew I could fight like that, and I don’t know what mad thing in me kept me going.

Q: The play will be performed at the National Arts Festival, which is the biggest arts festival in Africa. How do you feel about being a part of this Festival as one of the key contributors to the Festival?

A: This is part of what makes this whole win silly. Little first-time-playwright-and-maker me at the National Arts Festival with her first play? The only way to believe it is to be astounded and laugh! That said, it’s a huge honour for my writing to be taken seriously enough by the competition’s judges to deem it worthy of showing at the National Arts Festival. It’ll probably only feel ‘real’ when I see my loved ones attending the play.

Q: What are you looking forward to the most in having your play come to life at the Festival next year?

A: I’m looking forward to learning from all the professionals – directors, lighting designers and technicians, actors, sound designers – everyone. I’m looking forward to learning approaches to making a quality story from the perspectives of all these people. I’m curious about the questions that are important to them when making a story and building my understanding of those questions and their importance. I’m also looking forward to just watching the play!

Q: What key message do you wish to convey to your audience through your work?

A: I don’t know that I have a message I want to convey. I know I’ve got questions about home, selfhood, inheritance and so forth, and I’m hoping that the work is a space where audiences can relate to that kind of searching. I hope that the work might encourage audiences to allow themselves the space and vulnerability, if even for a minute, in their daily lives to ask themselves and explore painful questions.

Q: One of your prizes was the opportunity to be mentored in fine-tuning your script and preparing it for the stage. How do you feel about getting a chance to work with other playwriters who can guide you through this journey?

A: It’s invaluable. It’s not every day that you get to have someone dedicated to helping you improve your writing and working with you through your struggle. This is a very distant dream for most writers, and I am most grateful to have this opportunity.

Q: What are you looking forward to from the mentorship journey you are about to embark on?

A: I’m hoping some of that genius will rub off on me! Really, though, I’d love to learn how to explore artistic interests that are very specific to me in a way that still allows audiences to enter the work and find themselves in it too.

Q: Has this opportunity sparked an interest in playwrighting, which you could explore even after screening the Ibuhlungu le ndawo?

A: Most certainly! I’ve already been busy making some scribblings in an A5 book.

The 2022 Distell National Playwright, Sibongakonke Mama. Photo: Frits Visser

