Calling all artists for #NAF2023 

The Festival has opened a call for works destined for the Fringe. Artists should complete an application form and, as there is no selection process for the Fringe, artists will be advised on the success of their application pending availability and suitability of venues.

Although the Festival has resumed its online format, the vNAF digital platform is still a great way to reach local and international audiences at home – and is open for submissions again this year.

A comprehensive guide to applying for the Fringe can be viewed here, and the deadline for applications is midnight (CAT) on 13 January 2023.

The National Arts Festival’s Curated Programme has also called for proposals for works to be considered by the Artistic Committee led by NAF’s Artistic Director, Rucera Seethal. The Curated Programme call is open until midnight (CAT) on 22 November 2022.

Save the dates, 22 June-2 July 2023, for the 49th National Arts Festival.