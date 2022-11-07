The last FOL lecture for this year is out of this world

Professor Justin Jonas with a MeerKAT Radio Telescope antenna.
The Friends of the Library (FOL) Lecture series for 2022 concludes on Monday, 14 November 2022, with a talk by Justin Jonas entitled, “MeerKAT, SKA and Ventilators: Radio Astronomy in the time of Covid”.
WHEN: Monday 14 November 2022 WHERE: Amazwi South African Museum of Literature, 25A Worcester St, Grahamstown, Makhanda TIME: 5.30 pmsharp!
All are welcome. Entry is by donation in aid of the Friends of the Grahamstown Public Libraries – Hill Street, Duna, Fingo Village, Community, Alicedale, Riebeek East & Extension 9.