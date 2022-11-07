The last FOL lecture for this year is out of this world

The Friends of the Library (FOL) Lecture series for 2022 concludes on Monday, 14 November 2022, with a talk by Justin Jonas entitled, “MeerKAT, SKA and Ventilators: Radio Astronomy in the time of Covid”.

“The MeerKAT radio telescope is now fully functional in the Karoo, and international teams of scientists have been using the instrument to produce some unique and spectacular scientific results. A project to extend the capabilities of MeerKAT has just started, as has the international Square Kilometre Array (SKA) project, so there are some significant developments happening at the observatory. The talk will present some of the spectacular results from MeerKAT, plans for the future, and how the MeerKAT engineering team contributed to the National Ventilator Project during the Covid crisis.”

WHEN: Monday 14 November 2022

WHERE: Amazwi South African Museum of Literature, 25A Worcester St, Grahamstown, Makhanda

TIME: 5.30 pm sharp !

All are welcome. Entry is by donation in aid of the Friends of the Grahamstown Public Libraries – Hill Street, Duna, Fingo Village, Community, Alicedale, Riebeek East & Extension 9.