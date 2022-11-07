A playful engagement with Buddhism, Christian mysticism and … Star Wars

You are invited to the launch of Subtle Gravity by former Rhodes University Political Studies associate professor Leonhard Praeg. He will be in conversation with Rhodes Creative Writing lecturer Stacy Hardy and University of Pretoria Literature professor Willie Burger.

DATE: Thursday, 10 November 2022

TIME: 6 pm

VENUE: Zoom

RSVP: mbambos@ukzn.ac.za or 033 260 5423

Register in advance for this meeting: https://ukzn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUocu2upjkpH9fpwHSg6sV4BXadw11XVRYv

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.