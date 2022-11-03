GCB league updates

GCB 1st League Log as 30 October
Southwell 26 (5)
Rhodes 25 (10)
Sidbury 20 (5)
Salem 16 (4)
Willows 12 (4)
Makana Sona 12 (5)
Station Hill 9 (5)
Cuylerville 6 (3)
GCB 1st League as 29 October 2022
Leading wicket-takers
B van Heerden Rhodes 16
C Wessels Willows 14
P Gradwell Sidbury 11
Josh van Rensburg Southwell 10
R Klopstra Rhodes 10
S Mungeka Rhodes 9
B Ngugi Rhodes 9
F Jacobs Station Hill 7
A Wright Rhodes 7
S Saki Station Hill 7
L Sam Makana Sona 6
R Moss Southwell 6
Jesse van Rensburg Southwell 6
B van Heerden (Salem) 5
L Qinela Makana Sona 5
A Hashe Makana Sona 5
M Kuhlane Makana Sona 5
B Howarth Sidbury 4
G Bladen Southwell 4
R Mager Willows 4
GCB 1st League as 29 October, Leading run-scorers
S Biggs Sidbury 149
D Blenkinsop Rhodes 143
B Brotherton Salem 137
A Wright Rhodes 133
J Stirk Southwell 129
K van Niekerk Southwell 121 .
B Upman Sidbury 113
A Accom Willows 109
F Jacobs Station Hill 99
M Dingana Makana Sona 93
P Classen Rhodes 93
Josh van Rensburg Southwell 84
C Christie Sidbury 83
C Jones Station Hill 78
H Savage Sidbury 78
B Wilmot Salem 77
A Marney Station Hill 77
S Mungeka Rhodes 75.
B Handley Cuylerville 68
K Crampton Southwell 66
GCB 2nd League Log as 29 October
Port Alfred 20 (4)
Southwell 18 (3)
Rainbows 17 (5)
Manley Flats 15 (3)
Swallows 14 (4)
Salem 10 (3)
Cuylerville 10 (4)
Kenton 10 (4)
Sidbury 7 (4)
Tiger Titans 6 (3)
PAHS 6 (5)
Spar 5 (4)
GCB 2nd League as 29 October, Leading run-scorers
K King Spar 333
C Frederichs Southwell 274
R Labuschange Salem 207
JC Pittaway Port Alfred 147
T Shotana Rainbows 134
K Handley Cuylerville 130
J Renton Cuylerville 116
G Timm Kenton 114
C Lock Manley Flats 104
M Tyson Cuylerville 99
V Cook Kenton 94
D Duncan Manley Flats 87
A Ferreira Manley Flats 81
R Pittaway Salem 79
R vd Merwe Salem 79
C Keates Manley Flats 78
W Mayes Manley Flats 77
L Daniels Swallows 75
F Mpupha Rainbows 69
S Amm Salem 63
GCB 2nd League as 29 October, Leading Allrounders
K King Spar 378
T Shotana Rainbows 299
V Cook Kenton 214
J Renton Cuylerville 176
R Pittaway Salem 154
M Tyson Cuylerville 144
F Mpupha Rainbows 144
J Nel Sidbury 95
A Hilpert Swallows 74
GCB 2nd League as 29 October, Leading wicket-takers
C Fourie Manley Flats 11
T Shotana Rainbows 11
V Cook Kenton 8
Dewald Nel Port Alfred 8
D Webster Sidbury 8
L Oosthuizen Port Alfred 7
A Pittaway Port Alfred 6
J Cameron Southwell 6
J Balmer Manley Flats 5
F Mpupha Rainbows 5
R Pittaway Salem 5
S Palmer Kenton 4
B White Manley Flats 4
R Bowles Southwell 4
R Moss Southwell 4
J Nel Sidbury 4
M Mattison Salem 4
B Sonanzi PAHS 4